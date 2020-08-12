6 stories making headlines this week

On Aug. 3, local activist organizations the Empowerment Solidarity Network and MOVE organized a protest to commemorate the one-year anniversary of De’Von Bailey’s shooting by Colorado Springs police officers Alan Van’t Land and Blake Evenson. The protest took place in Van’t Land’s neighborhood, with approximately 100 participants. Despite some residents greeting protesters with guns, the event was peaceful.

A new COVID-19 testing site has been set up at The Citadel mall, 680 Citadel Drive East, in the parking lot just south of JCPenney. Testing is free for anyone experiencing symptoms, and Spanish-language services are offered. Register at elpasocountyhealth.org.

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC launched a package of resources for businesses that includes an interactive infographic toolkit to help employers set up safe and effective telecommuting practices. It can be found at coloradospringschamberedc.com/telecommuting-toolkit.

Deb Walker is stepping down from her position as executive director of the Citizens Project, her employer for the last six years. The 30-year-old organization is seeking to fill her role. More at citizensproject.org.

El Paso County and United Way are accepting applications from nonprofits for COVID-19 relief. The money will come from $1 million in CARES Act funds. Once distributed to nonprofits, excess funds will be given to individuals to assist with rent and mortgage payments, utilities and medical expenses, funeral and other pandemic-related financial burdens.