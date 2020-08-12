Search

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

City seeks new partner to operate Westside Community Center

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 9:07 AM

click to enlarge RAWPIXEL.COM / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

The city of Colorado Springs posted a Request for Information Aug. 3, seeking to identify qualified firms for development and operation of the Westside Community Center. Responses are due Sept. 1, after which the city will consider whether to issue a formal Request for Proposals.

Woodmen Valley Chapel’s Center for Strategic Ministry LLC began operating the community center in 2010, when the city faced serious budget shortfalls that threatened a number of services, including the operation of its community centers.

Woodmen Valley Chapel is now looking to direct its resources toward supporting and reestablishing other neighborhoods as it has the Westside, according to a news release.

The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department continues to operate three community centers: Deerfield Hills, Hillside and Meadows Park. 

