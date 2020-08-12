Early end date spells more 2020 Census worries

The deadline for the 2020 census is fast-approaching, but the process has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States Census Bureau recently announced that it will end its count Sept. 30 — a month early.



The self-reporting online option will also close that day. Colorado is less than 1 percent behind its 2010 response rate, but experts nationwide are worried there will be underrepresented communities. Seven nonprofit organizations in Denver joined hundreds of residents who wrote on Aug. 5 to ask the Bureau not to cut short the count.

Even before the early deadline was decided, officials were worried about an undercount due to the Trump administration’s reportedly blocking undocumented people from the participating in the Census. Colorado joined more than two dozen other states to sue the Trump administration in July for banning immigrants. The lawsuit is pending. So far the Bureau has reported that about 63 percent of all households nationwide have responded to the Census.