Teachers protest back-to-school plans

On Aug. 3, teachers from across Colorado Springs had their wills notarized in front of Centennial Hall. The event was organized by the Pikes Peak Education Association, the local teacher’s union, to draw attention to the dangers faced by teachers in the upcoming academic year.

“Right now, a lot of districts and politicians are talking about cohorts,” groups of students and educators who stay together to limit exposure to other groups, says Aubrey Huey, president of the Pikes Peak Education Association and choir teacher in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8. “Unfortunately, as any educator can tell you, these plans don’t reflect how classrooms and schools actually work. In many district plans, [elective] teachers like me, at the elementary and middle school level, go to every classroom in that building.



We see every student and pass between every cohort. What happens if they get sick? Does the whole school close? What if the food prep specialists who feed all the kids get sick? It negates the whole idea of a cohort.”

School districts in the Pikes Peak region have scrambled to update or modify existing plans to reopen after El Paso County Health recommended that K-12 in-person learning not begin until or after Aug 17. Many districts have pushed back their start dates, and some have opted to start the year with e-learning and then resume in-person classes later in the school year.