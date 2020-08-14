Springs Utilities plays role in "down the toilet" COVID-19 detection program

click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
Colorado Springs Utilities will take part in a statewide study of sewage that experts hope provide a window into the spread of coronavirus.
Colorado Springs Utilities is participating in a statewide study of wastewater and what it can tell experts about the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
We reported on May 4
that CSU was involved in another study. From that report:
El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly, who's serving as a deputy Public Health director during the pandemic, says he checked on the project with Dr. James Terbush, member of the health board, who "indicated it could be a good way to qualitatively identify hot spots over the long haul as our cases come and go in the future if the work pans out."
Utilities spokesperson Steve Berry says via email that the agency's lab started collecting samples on May 1 but details are sketchy.
"I did confirm that we were not asked by the County or CDPHE [Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment]," he says. "We participated in this nationwide research effort voluntarily and as noted in the CNN article.... We don’t know when the results will come back. We’re shipping the samples (collected throughout May) to the same company [Biobot] mentioned in the CNN article."
CSU's Mark Murphy explains: "We’re currently participating only in the state’s research program. You may recall, we briefly participated in a program through an out-of-state, private entity in May, as did other wastewater providers across the country. These were individual utility efforts not coordinated through a state program."
Now, the city-owned utility has joined a number of Colorado wastewater entities in the coordinated in-state program, funded by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), which announced the project on August 12.
"We will begin to provide local wastewater samples to Colorado State University for analysis once program protocols are established," Murphy says via email. "The data collection and interpretation are still in early stages for health officials to use the information in a meaningful way to help inform public policy going forward."
CDPHE said in its release that "monitoring for the virus in wastewater can possibly inform communities whether there will be an outbreak a couple of days to a week in advance," because research shows that people can shed the virus even before showing symptoms.
Researchers from Colorado State University and Metropolitan State University of Denver will aid in the project, as will Colorado wastewater utilities. From the release:
In total, the state aims to partner with 16 utilities, which represent 60-65 percent of Colorado’s population. They will collect wastewater samples at their treatment plants and send them to Colorado State University, or in some cases, MSU Denver. The Colorado Department of Public Health and local public health epidemiologists will then analyze the results to help understand potential trends for COVID cases in those communities.
Communities in the U.S. and in Europe have used similar projects to provide an early warning of a COVID outbreak.
“Knowing whether we’ll have an increase in cases allows health officials to adapt and shift resources to those communities so they are ready for the outbreak,” said Nicole Rowan, clean water program manager, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “And if we see a potential decrease in cases, then it can be one tool in the toolbox to help inform whether to ease up on restrictions.”
Wastewater from toilets travels to the wastewater facility through the sanitary sewer system. Operators then collect samples at the facility and send the samples to a lab to test for the virus. The results will provide information about the virus’ prevalence in the community served by that wastewater facility.
“While we are still learning about how the virus is shed, we believe this innovative project will help us see trends on a community-wide scale. With a virus like this, we need multiple sources of data to help keep it contained,” said Nisha Alden, Respiratory Disease/COVID Surveillance Program Manager, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Next steps are to develop the protocols and infrastructure, ensuring the reliability of the project. If all goes as planned, the state will publish results several months from now, making the information available to public health to help inform decision-making.
“Because this is a new virus, we have to be willing to learn as we go — evolve and adapt. And to stay ahead of it, we have to try new things. Some may work, some may not — but we are hopeful this will be another valuable source of information.” said John Putnam, director of environmental programs, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “This project is an example of the innovative thinking we need to get through this pandemic, and we’re grateful for the partnership and skills our local universities and utilities have brought to the table.”
The project is funded by a $520,000 allocation and is expected to provide additional info for about 60-65% of Colorado’s population served by the participating entities.