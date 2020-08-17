Air Force Academy confirms positive tests for coronavirus within Cadet Wing

click to enlarge Courtesy Air Force Academy

Cadets in formation at the Academy several years ago.

The first priority of the Air Force Academy is the health and safety of our Cadet Wing, faculty and our entire Air Force Academy community. While we cannot share the positive case numbers per Department of Defense guidance, we did see positive cases over this weekend. Currently positive COVID-19 cases remains considerably less than 1% of our Air Force Academy Cadets and Preparatory School Cadet Candidates. Proactive testing, almost 750 cadets per week, has allowed us to identify these positive cases quickly, and contact tracing and periodic surveillance testing will keep us informed moving forward. We have a large team of dedicated medical professionals caring for all of our cadets, and specifically oversee and release cadets from isolation.

We planned for this likely scenario, and are prepared with a quarantine and isolation plan in place that is capable of handling the situation. We quarantine those who have been in contact with a COVID-positive person, and isolate anyone who has tested positive. The Air Force Academy follows public health guidance for the structure of this situation. There are rooms in our dormitory towers that are designated for quarantine & isolation where medical personnel are available 24 hours a day. In both isolation and quarantine, cadets have meals delivered, laundry done for them, time outdoors for exercise and access to mental health professionals 24 hours a day. Our staff, including dedicated health professionals, are always on site, caring for them.

The Air Force Academy refuses to say how many cadets and preparatory school candidates have tested positive for COVID-19, but says the number is fewer than 1 percent, or less than 40.Asked by theabout a COVID outbreak in multiple cadet squadrons, the Academy released a statement from spokesman Lt. Col. Michael Andrews:Thehad asked the Academy Aug. 12 which hotels had been awarded the contract to house cadets during the pandemic, to which the Academy said in an email Aug. 17, "... there are around 400 cadets staying in off-base housing in order maintain adequate quarantine and isolation space on the Academy. We do not want to list the hotels they are staying in at this time for security reasons."In a subsequent email, Andress added: