Colorado College student tests positive for COVID-19, Loomis Hall under quarantine

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Colorado College
-
Cutler Hall
In an Aug. 16 emailed letter to students, Colorado College officials announced that an incoming student tested positive on the previous day, Aug. 15, for COVID-19 and that further investigation found that students failed to social distance, leading to a 14-day quarantine of all 155 students housed at Loomis Hall.
"Students, you MUST continue to follow enhanced social- distancing protocols as you await test results, and follow regular risk-mitigation protocols at all times after that. Our efforts will work only if everyone on campus follows these protocols; it’s up to each of us," Rochelle Dickey, acting dean of students and vice president for student life, and Brian Young, vice president and chair of the prevention work team, said in the message.
In the email, Dickey and Young said:
Unfortunately, today we learned that the enhanced social distancing protocols – which we expect of all students as they await their test results – were not followed. As a result, multiple people in Loomis Hall were exposed to this student, and Loomis Hall is now under quarantine for 14 days to mitigate further risk. Our 155 Loomis Hall residents have been notified to stay in their rooms except to use the restroom (while wearing masks). All traffic into and out of Loomis is restricted.
First year CC students are arriving for the fall term. Go here to see how CC has structured
its classes via the block system for on-campus and online learning.
Those sequestered at Loomis Hall will have meals delivered to their rooms and are asked to cooperate with contact tracing.
From the email:
None of these collective efforts can succeed if we don’t follow public-health guidelines. A number of faculty, students, staff, and community partners have been working hard to put procedures in place so our students can have an on-campus experience at CC, but these protocols will only work if we are all committed to following them. Please read the Colorado College Community Commitment and support it by adding your signature. Anyone who does not observe this commitment puts everyone’s experience and safety at risk.