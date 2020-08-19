7 stories making headlines this week

A communitywide COVID-19 testing facility opened at The Citadel mall Aug. 11, but those tested on that day were called back for a second test due to concerns over sample corruption due to improper storage temperatures maintained by the contractor, Mako Medical. Tests are free and are administered to anyone 2 years or older whether or not they have symptoms. No insurance referral is required and resources are available on-site for Spanish-speakers. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gov. Jared Polis issued a proclamation declaring Aug. 14. The two activists were honored for sparking a Latino movement in Colorado four decades ago when they created the activist groupin the wake of the shootings of two unarmed young Latino men by Longmont Police officers. The group calls for justice within the Longmont community.

The state extended unemployment benefits for an additional 13 weeks Aug. 13 for Coloradans who exhaust both their allotted 26 weeks of regular state unemployment and the additional 13 weeks provided by the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program. Claimants need not take action; the Division of Unemployment Insurance will review claims to determine eligibility and notify claimants accordingly.

“A few” employees of the town of Monument tested positive for COVID-19, the town reported Aug. 13, and the Colorado Springs Police Department reported Aug. 14 that three employees at the Sand Creek Police Division’s investigations Unit have been infected.

The U.S. Senate confirmed and promoted Lt. Gen. Glen D. VanHerck Aug. 6 to the rank of general. VanHerck is commander of Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command. It also confirmed Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark as the next Air Force Academy superintendent.

Gov. Jared Polis announced an extension of the mask mandate Aug. 14, requiring Coloradans wear face masks in public through mid-September, at least, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

El Paso County has partnered with nonprofit lender Colorado Enterprise Fund to process applications for CARES Act funds for small businesses and nonprofits. Applications are open through Sept. 7 and can be submitted online via the CEF website: coloradoenterprisefund.org.