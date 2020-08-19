Search

The Wire

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Colorado Springs lands GOCO Grant

Posted By on Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge Prospect Lake Beach - COURTESY YMCA OF THE PIKES PEAK REGION
  • Courtesy YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region
  • Prospect Lake Beach

Progress on the Prospect Land Beach House in Memorial Park recently got a boost from a $316,100 Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) grant.

The grant is part of GOCO’s Resilient Communities program, which helps advance outdoor recreation, stewardship and land-protection.

The beach house project suffered a budget cut due to falling city revenues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The project includes indoor and outdoor learning spaces, a fire pit with boulder seating, an indoor great room for community gatherings, and ADA-compliant beach access.

In addition, classroom spaces will prove useful during the pandemic, GOCO said in a news release, as Catamount Institute and other outdoor programming providers plan to host small group classes to supplement gaps in home schooling and remote learning. Outdoor learning spaces are safer than indoor, though the indoor space allows for social distancing.

Palmer Land Trust received a $303,700 GOCO grant toward its Southern Colorado Community Resiliency Project that will expand outdoor recreation opportunities and protect agricultural lands.

