Wednesday, August 19, 2020

UCHealth launches Post-hospital COVID study with CU medical students

FILE PHOTO
  • File photo

UCHealth, which operates city-owned Memorial Hospital, and students at the University of Colorado School of Medicine Colorado Springs branch, are researching how COVID-19 patients fare post-hospitalization. The study aims to identify how to improve care.

So far, more than 125 patients hospitalized at UCHealth in the Pikes Peak region have taken part in the research.

“These are our future doctors and medical leaders of tomorrow,” Dr. Renna Becerra, inpatient internal medicine liaison for the CU School of Medicine Colorado Springs branch and co-investigator of the project, said in a release. “And the more experience we can give them in the pandemic today, the better equipped they will be to handle future pandemics.”

Dr. Robert Lam, emergency medicine physician at UCHealth Memorial and clinical assistant professor at the CU School of Medicine, said, “We’re learning that a lot of patients were struggling with anxiety and depression, and loneliness, after being discharged from the hospital.” 

