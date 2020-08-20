People of color sickened disproportionally by COVID-19 in Colorado

click to enlarge Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

CDPHE is committed to correcting health inequities, when possible, during the pandemic. To that end, the agency has moved to community testing sites. The sites are open to anyone, regardless of immigration status or insurance coverage. In addition, translations are a priority in the response. The agency provides robust resources consistently in six different languages. There is also a statewide informational campaign in development that will leverage research that studied historically marginalized populations. Additional examples involve specific populations, such as the agriculture community. The agency is always seeking additional ways to provide equitable service to all Coloradans— and plans evolve to meet that goal.



About the Data

Hospitals report the data to CDPHE on a daily basis through a new system called COPHS (COVID Patient Hospitalization Surveillance), which functions independently from other data collection systems (CEDRS and EMResource).



The data collection began on May 1 with hospitals submitting demographics of currently hospitalized patients. Hospitals backfilled data to March 1. It took until May 29 to achieve high enough participation from large hospital systems to provide statistically sufficient data for analysis. The mandate for hospitals to report this data was extended in Public Health Order 20-30 when PHO 20-27 expired.



In addition to providing demographic data on hospitalized patients, COPHS provides valuable information about hospital resource usage to disease modeling experts and additional contact information (including preferred language) for contact tracers.

The coronavirus sickens people of color in Colorado at a higher rate than their representation in the population, according to data released on Aug. 20 by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, bolstering other data nationwide that shows similar findings.Here, Black and Hispanic people have been hospitalized at disproportionately high rates, the CDPHE reports.Hispanic people have accounted for nearly 38 percent of all hospitalized patients, though they represent about 22 percent of Colorado’s population. And at one point in May, more than 50 percent of the patients in hospitals were Hispanic.Nearly 10 percent of hospitalized patients were Black, compared to the Black population comprising 4.6 percent of Colorado’s head count. In late March, more than 14 percent of hospitalized patients were Black, but by late July, this decreased to fewer than 4 percent, and in August has hovered at 8 percent or lower.The new figures come via an effort to report demographic outcomes of Coloradans who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, CDPHE said in a release. The department began collecting the data in May under a Public Health Order, which requires certain data to be reported by hospitals to the state. About 55 percent of hospitals in the state have submitted the data, collectively accounting for 91 percent of the COVID-19 patients treated in hospitals."The data illustrate how serious the effects of the disease can be, and confirm that this disease is disproportionately affecting certain members of our population," the release said.“This hospitalization data is another example of how historical inequities negatively impact health outcomes. That fact is especially apparent during emergencies like the pandemic,” CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker-Ryan said in the release. “CDPHE, the state of Colorado, and our local partners are dedicated to eradicating these longstanding inequities. It’s why we are investing in community-based testing sites and multilingual communications, as well as fostering robust stakeholder engagement.”From March 1 through Aug. 15, the data also showed:• White people were disproportionately less likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, accounting for 41 percent of hospitalized patients despite representing nearly 68 percent of Colorado’s population.• Men were 6 percent more likely to be hospitalized than women: 53 percent of hospital patients were male compared to 47 percent female.Although COVID-19 tends to have worse outcomes for older adults, people of all ages suffer severe enough symptoms to be hospitalized.• About half of hospitalized patients were 60 or older.• The greatest number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 were 50-69 years old, accounting for nearly 40 percent of all hospitalizations.• Nearly one-third of hospitalized patients (31 percent) were younger than 50 years old.• Children and teens were the least likely to be hospitalized, accounting for fewer than 3 percent of hospitalizations.Of the people who were hospitalized due to COVID-19-related symptoms:• 94 percent tested positive for COVID-19.• 33 percent spent time in the ICU.• 17 percent of ICU patients died.• 8 percent of patients who did not need ICU treatment died. (It is not accurate to add these two death figures together, as they each represent a percentage of two different hospital populations).• 20 percent required a ventilator.• Those who survived spent an average of nine days in the hospital.More from the release: