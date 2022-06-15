Eight months after voters allowed the city to spend $20 million on fire mitigation with money collected above Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) caps, little has been achieved toward lowering fire risk in the wildland urban interface (WUI).
Mitigating wildland fires should rank as an especially high priority given the outbreak of several fires in May in or near the city amid record drought conditions, not to mention the devastating Waldo Canyon Fire of 2012.
Though recent rains have somewhat eased the fire threat, Colorado Springs lies within the “severe drought” area on the U.S. Drought Monitor website.
Yet, the city has spent only about $100,000 so far — to buy an additional chipper and hire seasonal workers. No mitigation contracts have been executed, because the city has yet to issue a request for proposals for the work. Nor has any money been used to fund homeowner association, neighborhood or individual homeowner projects.
Colorado Springs Fire Marshal Brett Lacey says supply chain issues and other delays have caused the fire mitigation effort to get off to a slow start, but he vowed to pick up the pace.
A delay on the largest project of the year stems from awaiting the federal government’s approval for a grant award, which will add $1.25 million to the city’s efforts.
“The people gifted us this money, so I think they did that because we’ve done a good job for 20 years and they trust us with that money,” Lacey says.
Colorado Springs voters approved measure 2D last November by a margin of 58-42, earmarking $20 million in excess TABOR money from 2021 for fire mitigation. The measure allows the city to spend up to 5 percent of the fund per year, or roughly $1 million.
Mayor John Suthers campaigned for its passage, and the “vote yes” campaign spent $118,355 to promote the issue.
During his State of the City address in October 2021, Suthers called wildland fire “one of the greatest threats to our community” and cited the devastation from past fires, including the 1950 fire that burned Fort Carson and Cheyenne Mountain and killed 11 people; the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire in which two people died and 347 homes were destroyed, and the Black Forest Fire in 2013, which also claimed two lives and wiped out nearly 500 houses.
“When it comes to wildland fires, it’s not a question of if there’ll be another fire, it’s a question of when and where,” Suthers said.
That’s because some 35,000 homes lie within the WUI, mostly on the city’s western flank.
In late January, Suthers appointed a 12-member Wildfire Mitigation Advisory Committee with representatives from the city, area fire departments, the U.S. Forest Service, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Fort Carson, the Air Force Academy, Colorado State Forest Service and Colorado Springs Utilities.
The committee’s role is to advise Colorado Springs Fire Department on how the money will be spent and work with city officials “to pursue and accomplish the goals and objectives of the project.“
It meets quarterly and has held two meetings so far. No minutes are kept, because it’s a mayor-appointed advisory panel, which isn’t required to document meetings, though dates and times of meetings are posted and the public can attend.
At the May 5 meeting, Lacey says, members were given a breakdown of how the first $1 million would be spent.
He says that although up to 5 percent could be spent per year, or about $1 million, he wants to see how far the city can stretch the money by partnering with other agencies and sharing costs, through grant matches and other cooperative efforts.
The $20 million fund is invested according to policy, which allows the city to invest in U.S. treasuries, certificates of deposit, corporate bonds, municipal bonds of a Colorado issuer and a variety of other funds.
While Lacey says he’d like to “work off ongoing interest” from the money rather than the fund itself, city Finance Director Charae McDaniel says via email, “The investments would not generate enough to have the budget only come from investment earnings.”
Lacey wouldn’t give an exact figure for how much has been spent but estimated the total at $100,000. Officials bought an additional chipper for about $59,000 — the Fire Department already has two — and plan to add a dump truck, which will cost about $78,000, and a $38,000 crew truck, but those purchases have been put on hold, perhaps until 2023, due to supply chain problems, he says.
The only other expenditure covers six seasonal personnel hired to run the chippers and perform other mitigation duties. An administrative support employee also is authorized under the new program but has not been hired; the department, instead, is relying on a temp agency to fill that slot for now, he says. Those personnel costs are budgeted at $160,000 this year.
Other planned expenditures include $13,500 for protective equipment and project signs; $150,000 for cost shares with homeowners and HOAs, and $500,000 for work on the biggest project targeted this year, the Fishers Canyon open space.
CSFD hopes to use 2D money to bulk up its program in which it offers $500 matches to neighborhoods and HOAs for mitigation work. But asked how many have applied for and been granted that funding from 2D money, Lacey says, “We haven’t got this set up where they can apply. We are swamped with chipping, but that will happen in short order.”
Under the program, HOAs or homeowners hire a contractor approved by the city and have to have CSFD visit the property. When the work is done, the city will match what the homeowner or HOA pays the contractor, up to $500.
Lacey says the city will start by contacting 142 HOAs that it’s worked with in the past and promote the 2D money availability.
“That will be done this year,” he says, noting such mitigation work can continue through fall and winter months.
No major projects have started.
“We’ve got to go out for an RFP [request for proposal], then get bids in,” he says. “We’re struggling getting contractors engaged because they’re so busy after the [May 20] storm. I’ve been pushing staff to get it done as soon as we can. September is realistic, but I’m pushing for August.”
As for Fishers Canyon, the city wants to mitigate 125 of the open space’s 343 acres, which lie in the city’s southwest sector.
But that project has been held up by efforts to obtain grant money from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Land Water Conservation Fund.
Lacey says the National Park Service, the source of the funds, must approve the city’s application for $1.25 million.
“We didn’t even know that was going to be a constraint,” Lacey says. “That may take several weeks. That’s where we’re stumbling a little bit out of the gate.”
Britt Haley, acting city parks director, says via email, “A stipulation of the award is that there is no disturbance to the land prior to receiving the funds. We have, however, submitted a formal request to them to begin mitigation work. They understand and support the public safety component of the mitigation proposal and are currently reviewing the scope of work. We feel very fortunate to have been recommended for this substantial federal funding.”
Lacey says it makes sense to tackle Fishers Canyon first, in order to reduce fuels before the city starts developing trails and other amenities on the property, he says.
He also says the money will stretch further if partners help fund the bill. “I want to partner [with other agencies],” he says.
For example, if Manitou Springs wants to participate in mitigating a common border with or near the city, Lacey would expect a financial contribution from the town.
“It is not right for the city taxpayer. While it does protect us, I don’t want to pay for their stuff,” he says. “They ought to be coughing it up.”
While the city’s Westside, which interfaces with national forest lands, is the obvious priority, Lacey says officials are considering what can be done to reduce the chance for grass fires. In May, two broke out in northeast and southeast Colorado Springs on the same day, underscoring the dry conditions and vulnerability of those areas.
“This is going to be a tricky deal, because a lot of those [grassy expanses] are riparian areas,” he says. “We have to scrutinize how we’re going to deal with that, but that is a definite target that is on the board.”
Dana Duggan is a vocal critic of the city’s evacuation planning on the Westside and helped start the area’s active neighborhood group, Westside Watch. Duggan, in an email to the Indy, called the city’s initial effort “lethargic and paltry” and wholly insufficient.
“While mitigation is always prudent and wise, the amount of mitigation this covers is a drop in the bucket,” she says. “If we want to be serious about this, we should impose a mitigation tax, like Marin County [California] does, which raises $19 million/year for vegetation mitigation, ingress/egress mitigation and evacuation modeling and road network scoring software.”