The best part about having a close music community is that it brings so many people together to help one another. Whether it’s for booking events, fundraising or just overall support, the Colorado Springs music scene is there to help. That community is in need of support in finding Christine Pierce.
Pierce is the drummer of local blues/classic rock band Riverbottom. She has been missing since Tuesday, Oct. 20. Her bandmates reported her disappearance to police after she failed to show up for rehearsal.
“I went to her apartment to pick her up for rehearsal as I've done almost every week for the past four years,” bandmate Brian Krewson said on the band’s Facebook post. “After 30 minutes of waiting, I began to get nervous.”
Band members contacted her family, which also had not heard from her. In addition to missing band practice, she failed to show up for her shift at Wendy’s the following Saturday. The last Pierce was seen was at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at the Wendy’s off Wahsatch and Platte avenues.
Her family has started a GoFundMe account to help with private investigator costs: gofundme.com/f/x2qm4b-bring-christine-home
Pierce is 5 feet tall, 62 years old, has short salt-and-pepper hair and usually carries a pink backpack. Contact the police at 719-444-7000 or bandmate Krewson directly at 719-237-7614 with information.