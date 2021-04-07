Silver Key is not the new kid on the block. As a local non-profit, Silver Key Senior Services has been preserving the dignity and independence of older adults for over 50 years. The folks at Silver Key operate on one simple principle: “Aging is…All of Us.”
Chief Strategy Officer at Silver Key, Derek Wilson, expanded on the nonprofits guiding principle, “it is the one universal, common denominator regardless of race, gender, who you love, or where you worship,” said Wilson, “if you are living, you are aging.” Silver Key aims to make the aging process the best experience possible through providing three essential services: Reserve & Ride transportation, home delivered meals, and senior health and wellness services ranging from guardianship to answering questions of current care givers.
“Our vision is that the value, worth, and needs of all seniors are identified and honored,” said Wilson, “we know that the lives of seniors matter and our services have great value.” To help meet these needs, Silver Key has recently expanded their program to include Five Wishes Advance Care Planning. Five Wishes is an easy to use and understand legal document that allows seniors to let their wishes be known to loved ones, while they are still in capacity to do so—an increasingly important service in the time of COVID-19.
Silver Key has also built up a robust companionship program known as Reassurance+. This competitively priced program provides comforting companionship with a delicious meal. The program also helps to inform seniors on good nutrition, fall prevention, and fraud protection, to name a few. “This service became increasingly important during times of social isolation for seniors,” said Wilson.
There are several opportunities to support Silver Key in their mission. The primary avenue to help the non-profit is financial donations either as an individual or as a for-profit business in the form of a sponsorship. Another option is to become a volunteer, or V.I.P—volunteer impact program. “Our volunteers make a profound difference,” said Wilson, “They exponentially enhance and amplify what it is that we do.” The third way to support Silver Key is through donating and shopping at Silver Key Friends Thrift Store open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The final option to get involved is to like, share, follow, and connect with Silver Key on social media.
“We want people to be engaged at every age,” said Wilson. Silver Key knows their clients have great value and that they require adequate resources to thrive. The non-profit also firmly believes that the quality of healthcare you receive should not be based on your bank account. Contact Silver Key today through www.silverkey.org to find out more about the organization committed to supporting the needs of seniors in the Pikes Peak community.
For more information, call the Silver Line at 719-884-2300 or visit www.silverkey.org.