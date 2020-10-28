Silver Key is committed to making the Pikes Peak region the best community in the nation to age.
"We do that by preserving the dignity and independence of older adults, allowing them the choice to safely and healthily age as they choose,” says Derek Wilson, Chief Strategy Officer for the nonprofit. “We achieve this through three essential services: our Reserve & Ride transportation service, our Home-Delivered Meals including Meals on Wheels nutrition service, and then finally our Senior Health and Wellness Services."
Without the 50-year-old old nonprofit, Wilson says that annually, more than 11,000 local seniors would go with their needs unmet; including basic needs like food, transportation, behavioral health and wellness check services and more.
"If we were to be gone tomorrow, there is nobody else standing by to fill the gap. There's nobody else like us; we're unique because of the full spectrum of services we offer and that's why we're a legacy organization here in the community,” he says. “It's also important because of the people that we serve specifically, in that they are the most vulnerable population."
The nonprofit is powered by its army of volunteers — or “V.I.P.’s” as Silver Key refers to them.
"We have about 600 active volunteers and that sounds like a lot but it takes that many volunteers in order for us to enhance and amplify everything that we do," Wilson says. "We could not do everything we do without them, and are always in need of more."
Volunteering is one of four ways the community can help the nonprofit and its mission of caring for seniors, Wilson says. People may also donate, support The Silver Key Friends Thrift Store (1605 S. Murray Blvd. 80916) and follow the nonprofit’s social media channels to stay connected.
Silver Key is currently running its annual Bountiful Bags Food Drive and is asking for both monetary and food donations to help feed seniors this holiday season.
"For more than 20 years, we have been running the Bountiful Bags campaign, which ensures that seniors get a complete Thanksgiving meal in a bag," Wilson says. "We can't even come close to hitting our goal without the community's help. And this year we increased our goal from 1,200 to 1,300 [bags], because we have so many seniors in need.“
Donations can be dropped off through the end of October at six locations, which are listed on the nonprofit’s website at silverkey.org/meals4seniors.
Meanwhile, Wilson says the nonprofit also has a relatively new program called Five Wishes, which aims to help seniors plan for end-of-life decision-making.
"One of the things that's really emerged during COVID is that we have found most seniors aren't worried about getting it, but that they are concerned about ‘being a (perceived) burden to their family’ if they do, and so one of the things that we can do to help relieve some of that anxiety and stress, is to make their wishes known."
Wilson describes the Five Wishes program as an easy-to-use advanced care directives document, written in plain language, that allows a person to express what they want their loved ones to know before they pass on.
"Our Five Wishes program is all about making sure that the seniors, or anyone 18 years or older, is able to declare what it is that they want done with their end of life health plan, and with their items upon leaving this world,” he says.
Emphasizing the importance of the nonprofit’s programs and role in the community, Wilson references Silver Key’s tagline: “Aging is…All of Us!”
"That goes to the heart of everything we do," he says. "We don't want people to wait until they're older adults to connect with us; we don't want people to be at the place of last resort when they learn about our organization for the first time,” he says. “We serve seniors through education and training opportunities, purposeful volunteerism, and empowering them with leadership and advocacy on permanent issues. We want folks to know that Silver Key is here to serve, regardless of age, regardless of one's socio-economic background. At Silver Key we champion the plight of older adults, so that the value, worth and needs of all seniors are identified and honored.”
Visit silverkey.org to learn more about the nonprofit’s volunteer opportunities and programs.
— This branded content advertisement was paid for by Silver Key.