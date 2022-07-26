When a foot or more of snow dropped on Colorado Springs on May 20, it caused thousands of casualties in neighborhoods across the city.
That is, tree limbs and large branches that broke under the weight of the snow, leaving the city’s streets and curbs littered with timber.
It was the second assault on trees within six months, following the extreme high windstorm of Dec. 15 that felled branches and even 40-footers by uprooting them.
Here we are, two months from the May storm, and branches still rest in the gutters and on sidewalks in places, making some Indy readers ask, “WTF?”
The city says they’ve been working hard to pick up the branches and finish pruning off those only partially torn during the storm.
Crews have worked more than 1,000 hours, the equivalent of more than half a year in staff hours so far, and there’s more to do.
First off, The city isn’t responsible for residents’ trees, but many trees are rooted in what’s called the parking area in residential neighborhoods — the area between the curb and sidewalk. Those are city-owned and the city is responsible for trimming them or cleaning up branches after a storm.
“City Forestry and Public Works are making steady progress on cleanup efforts from the damaging citywide storm we had in May,” City Forester Dennis Will says via email in response to questions. “Forestry alone has put in 1,360 total hours toward cleanup efforts, completing 959 tasks to date.”
Crews have prioritized “slash” pickup as safety hazards are removed, he says.
The remaining hazards yet to be dealt with include “more than 100 hanging limbs and branches that arborists are working to remove,” Will says.
“Slash pickup follows this work,” he adds. “It’s a time consuming endeavor, but we are making good progress and are continuing to chip away at the work.”
In a move that’s related to storm damage, the Forestry Department will move from the Parks Department to Public Works.
“The shift isn’t in response to just one storm, but to the series of storms in recent years and forestry needing additional staff for these more regular cleanup efforts,” city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink says via email.
“Forestry and Public Works have historically worked closely together, especially on storm cleanup efforts like this one, and the move will provide more opportunities for collaboration and opportunities to combine resources,” Will says.
Zink says Public Works wants to increase forestry’s staffing, but the details are pending.
She adds that the city’s teams working on slash pickup from rights of way estimate they’ll finish this month. After that, forestry workers will continue to deal with hanging limbs and branches for the next few months.
Report a damaged city tree or slash pickup needs for city trees through the city’s GoCOS app. For more information, visit coloradosprings.gov/downtree.
As for commercial tree services, the Indy reached out to several, who reported business remains brisk, not only from the May storm but also damage that’s lingered from the December storm.
“There’s still a lot to be done,” A-Class Tree Service owner A.J. Ruybal says by phone. “We’re still doing broken branches from the May storm, and we’re still doing trees from the December storm. We get 10 to 20 calls a day from the May storm.”
Immediately after a damaging storm, Ruybal reports, “The phone doesn’t stop ringing. We get from 500 to 800 calls in a day right after a storm.”
He advised that damaged trees need professional treatment. “If you leave a broken branch on there, that can cause issues down the road, because it will continue to dry out and then it will start to rot if a proper cut isn’t made on the tree. It’s also more susceptible to insects and beetles getting into the trees.”
When tree businesses are busy, like they are now, prices are likely higher and the wait longer, but Ruybal adds, “It’s a good idea to get it done.”