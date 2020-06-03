Search
June 03, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

100% Street Tacos food truck has Al Pastor Waiting for You 

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

Mobile business, 719-231-5596, see Facebook

The weather’s just about perfect for a not-quite-summer evening when we spot this truck parked off the side of a frontage road along Platte Avenue, east of Academy Boulevard.

There’s something primally Southwestern and right about grabbing tacos from a truck parked somewhere that doesn’t have an address, though its ties to Castle Rock restaurants Blue Nectar and A Taste of Mexico aren’t quite “someone’s abuelo with a griddle and the best meat you’ve ever had.”

But we find plenty to love with a sampling of à la carte street tacos, the al pastor standing out with tender pork robed in bright red achiote-based seasoning, salty and savory with subtle citrus from pineapple juice.

A pork belly taco, simply dressed with onion and cilantro, bears gorgeous little cubes of rich, fatty pig with light seasoning. It wows with help from the sting-y/fiery house red salsa, fresh and peppery, to cut its richness. Lime-bright green tomatillo salsa also deserves love. And don’t miss the carne asada, which has good tooth and great beefiness that sings under fresh lime juice.

