A brief history of Rocky Flats 

Department of Energy, U.S. Library of Congress
Between 1952 and 1989, the nuclear
weapons plant at Rocky Flats processed plutonium and created plutonium triggers, or “pits,” for nuclear
weapons. The facility was owned in
turn by three government agencies
over the course of its operation and
eventual cleanup: first the Atomic
Energy Commission, then the Federal
Energy Research and Development
Administration (ERDA), and finally the
Department of Energy (DOE), which
still controls the 600-acre former
plant site at the center of a 5,237-acre
wildlife refuge. The day-to-day operations of the plant were managed by
four separate contractors, starting
with Dow Chemical, the company that
brought us Scrubbing Bubbles — but
also napalm and Agent Orange —
from 1952-1975.
Rockwell International
took over operations until 1990.
Rockwell handed over plant operations after the plant was raided by the
FBI in 1989 for environmental crimes
(the company admitted wrongdoing
and settled through a plea agreement
in 1992). The historic raid was the first
time one federal agency had ever
targeted another. Afterward, EG&G
began the massive cleanup, which was
finished by Kaiser-Hill, which took over
operations in 1995.
Because of its status as a Superfund site, a national designation that
marks the site for long-term hazardous waste cleanup, thousands of
documents relating to Rocky Flats
have been made available through
the DOE’s Office of Legacy Management (tinyurl.com/RockyFlatsDOE).
The documents provide insight into
the operations of the plant, and verify
many of the claims that have long
been made by some of the loudest
critics of the Rocky Flats plant and
the 2016 decision to turn the site into
a publicly accessible wildlife refuge