Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 25, 2020 News » Cover Side

A brief history of Rocky Flats 

BACKGROUND RADIATION

By

Tools

click to enlarge DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY, U.S. LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
  • Department of Energy, U.S. Library of Congress
Between 1952 and 1989, the nuclear weapons plant at Rocky Flats processed plutonium and created plutonium triggers, or “pits,” for nuclear weapons. The facility was owned in turn by three government agencies over the course of its operation and eventual cleanup: first the Atomic Energy Commission, then the Federal Energy Research and Development Administration (ERDA), and finally the Department of Energy (DOE), which still controls the 600-acre former plant site at the center of a 5,237-acre wildlife refuge. The day-to-day operations of the plant were managed by four separate contractors, starting with Dow Chemical, the company that brought us Scrubbing Bubbles — but also napalm and Agent Orange — from 1952-1975.

Related How Colorado’s nuclear past is affecting its future: GONE FISSION
Crews excavate corroded barrels during the Rocky Flats cleanup effort in 1998.
How Colorado’s nuclear past is affecting its future
GONE FISSION
By Heidi Beedle
Cover Story
Rockwell International took over operations until 1990. Rockwell handed over plant operations after the plant was raided by the FBI in 1989 for environmental crimes (the company admitted wrongdoing and settled through a plea agreement in 1992). The historic raid was the first time one federal agency had ever targeted another. Afterward, EG&G began the massive cleanup, which was finished by Kaiser-Hill, which took over operations in 1995.

Because of its status as a Superfund site, a national designation that marks the site for long-term hazardous waste cleanup, thousands of documents relating to Rocky Flats have been made available through the DOE’s Office of Legacy Management (tinyurl.com/RockyFlatsDOE). The documents provide insight into the operations of the plant, and verify many of the claims that have long been made by some of the loudest critics of the Rocky Flats plant and the 2016 decision to turn the site into a publicly accessible wildlife refuge

More Cover Side »

Related Stories

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Cover Side

Readers also liked…

More by Heidi Beedle

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation