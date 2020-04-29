Search
April 29, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

A terrific taste of NOLA at Adam’s Mountain Cafe 

click to enlarge MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper


26 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 719-685-1430, adamsmountaincafe.com

Pickup and local delivery

Adam’s Mountain Café defines the type of resiliency folks keep calling for during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tight-knit staff’s been through Manitou’s fire and subsequent flood period, construction hell and cog railway-related reduction of tourism over the past eight years.

Yet they always endure, and retain a very loyal following for classic items that haven’t changed in decades, plus vegetarian/vegan options and newer entrées with a variety of world culinary influences.

Adam’s continues to offer its full menu despite the on-site service restriction, so on a Sunday morning earlier this month I make them a destination for an urban bike ride from downtown for my requisite quarantine exercise.

I pick up the Royal Street Shrimp ’n Grits, a generous portion of Gulf shrimp ($14.50; thank you for buying the good stuff) swimming in a divine Creole sauce flecked with bell peppers, green onions and minced garlic, plated with the best damn cheesy grits. This dish is NOLA proud and exemplary of Adam’s usual excellence.

Tags: , , , ,

