A terrific taste of NOLA at Adam’s Mountain Cafe 



26 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 719-685-1430, adamsmountaincafe.com



Pickup and local delivery

Adam’s Mountain Café defines the type of resiliency folks keep calling for during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tight-knit staff’s been through Manitou’s fire and subsequent flood period, construction hell and cog railway-related reduction of tourism over the past eight years.



Yet they always endure, and retain a very loyal following for classic items that haven’t changed in decades, plus vegetarian/vegan options and newer entrées with a variety of world culinary influences.



Adam’s continues to offer its full menu despite the on-site service restriction, so on a Sunday morning earlier this month I make them a destination for an urban bike ride from downtown for my requisite quarantine exercise.



I pick up the Royal Street Shrimp ’n Grits, a generous portion of Gulf shrimp ($14.50; thank you for buying the good stuff) swimming in a divine Creole sauce flecked with bell peppers, green onions and minced garlic, plated with the best damn cheesy grits. This dish is NOLA proud and exemplary of Adam’s usual excellence.