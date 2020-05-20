A yacht-rock revival can fill the need for happy pop 

click to enlarge

With quarantines lifting a bit and summer on the way, it’s no surprise there’s a broad desire for some happy pop. Even if nautical themes are absent, new releases from Hala, Matt Wilson and Kevin Krauter almost feel as though yacht-rock was back in style.(Cinematic), the third album and first proper studio effort from Detroit’s Ian Ruhala (Hala), works from the broadest palette. The opener, “Turn Out Right,” is a brash pop anthem, but the album meanders through R&B and Broadway styles in its dozen comforting tunes.Matt Wilson, former lead singer for Trip Shakespeare, may aim for grandiosity by calling his four-piece ensemble an “orchestra” for the album(Pravda), but the band with harp and banjo is perfect for the 10 winsome and hilarious songs within, delivered in a Ben Folds style.Those preferring a touch of mid-’70s Todd Rundgren can check out Kevin Krauter’s(Bayonet Records), his second album of self-described “nice” riffs and lyrics. In these times of pandemic, nice is just fine.