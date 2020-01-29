Search
January 29, 2020 Music » Album Reviews

Algiers has perfected the political/personal meld — if anyone cares 

Atlanta-based Algiers has been defining a new genre dubbed punk-gospel since 2012, and the quartet’s first two albums were political calls to action. Their third, There Is No Year (Matador), adds personal observations to the invective, for an ideal blend of social and personal lamentation. Given the number of people complaining that there’s not enough topical music in the 21st century, why isn’t Algiers more famous?

Vocalist Franklin James Fisher’s chants in “Unoccupied,” his tradeoffs with wild saxophone riffs in “Chaka,” and the outright exuberance of the “Void” single on bonus flexi-disc are as vibrant as any music in rock or R&B today. The album’s title comes from a cryptic horror novel by Blake Butler, and Fisher similarly prefers puzzling suggestions to explicit messages. Fact magazine called Algiers “soul music for the end of the world,” begging to be heard before our time here is up.

