Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 17, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

All the curry dishes at Aroi Thai 

By

Tools

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

5815 Galley Road, 719-247-8471, aroi-thai-food.business.site

Aroi Thai owner/chef Marasri “Fon” Halter took serious measures around COVID-19. Customers were not allowed inside; staff took orders by phone only; and folks had to call to announce their arrival so staff could set their food on a table for minimum-contact pickup.

As we’ve come to expect from Aroi Thai, the food’s great.

Green curry with chicken hits a sweet spot, warming and perfumed with herbs. Thin broth still tastes of coconut milk, and pieces of bamboo shoot and carrot come cooked tender but still toothsome.

A more substantial meal, the massaman curry comes full of tender potato cubes and peanuts. Its broth, thicker than the green curry, comes rich, nutty and complex, maybe a little heavy for the heat of summer but delicious and rib-sticking all the same.

And we’d be remiss to not mention the red curry sausage made in-house, ground coarse in its casing and sliced before serving. It’s spicy, with garlic and lemongrass leading each bite and aromatic red curry finishing. 

Location Details Aroi Thai Food
5815 Galley Road
Powers
Colorado Springs, CO
247-8471
Asian
Map

More Dining Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Readers also liked…

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation