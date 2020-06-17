All the curry dishes at Aroi Thai 

5815 Galley Road, 719-247-8471, aroi-thai-food.business.site



Aroi Thai owner/chef Marasri “Fon” Halter took serious measures around COVID-19. Customers were not allowed inside; staff took orders by phone only; and folks had to call to announce their arrival so staff could set their food on a table for minimum-contact pickup.



As we’ve come to expect from Aroi Thai, the food’s great.



Green curry with chicken hits a sweet spot, warming and perfumed with herbs. Thin broth still tastes of coconut milk, and pieces of bamboo shoot and carrot come cooked tender but still toothsome.



A more substantial meal, the massaman curry comes full of tender potato cubes and peanuts. Its broth, thicker than the green curry, comes rich, nutty and complex, maybe a little heavy for the heat of summer but delicious and rib-sticking all the same.



And we’d be remiss to not mention the red curry sausage made in-house, ground coarse in its casing and sliced before serving. It’s spicy, with garlic and lemongrass leading each bite and aromatic red curry finishing.