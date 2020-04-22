Search
April 22, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Always Bold flavors (and Brunch) at Margarita at PineCreek 

click to enlarge MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper

7350 Pine Creek Road, 598-8667, margaritaatpinecreek.com

Curbside pickup and delivery within 5 miles

The pandemic hasn’t stopped The Marg from celebrating its 46th anniversary by making “Margarita throwbacks... dishes from our vault of recipes.”

They’re changing the menu weekly and offering three-course dinners for $40 a head plus tax (order between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. for last pickup at 7:30). From several soup, salad, entrée and dessert options we choose the smoked chicken tortilla soup, boneless beef short rib and chocolate mousse Napoleon.

Each rates sensational in its own way, true to Marg style. Mesquite flavor strongly infuses the chicken soup, also enhanced by bacon and smoked paprika. For braising the ribs, the chefs use mirepoix, red wine, tomato paste, herbs and a homemade demi-glace stock, resulting in stupidly tender beef shreds with deep flavor, accompanied by grilled zucchini, pearl onions, wild mushroom caps and mashed potatoes spiked with basil- and lemon-zest-bright gremolata. Superb.

For the Napoleon, puff pastry layers divide the rich mousse and whipped cream with a drizzle of ganache and white chocolate shavings for pretty garnish. Also consider à la carte lunch service and Saturday brunch (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) featuring the Marg’s locally famous egg puffs and smoked salmon cakes. 

