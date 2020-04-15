Ambient revisited and remixed at 40 

click to enlarge

At the end of the 1970s, Brian Eno gave up his twisted lyrical pop, spun from his stint with Roxy Music, for the soft, droning instrumental ambient sound characterizing 1980s art installations like “Music for Airports.” Now he’s reunited with his pianist brother Roger Eno for a duo ambient work(Opal/Deutsche Grammophon).Meanwhile, Eno’s trumpet collaborator John Hassell has remastered his pioneering 1977 work(Lovely Music) in time for an ambient revival of sorts. The Eno brothers sound especially strong with the crisp bells and keyboards in tracks like “Celeste.” If detractors complain the album sounds too much like new-age pianist George Winston, it helps to remember that Brian Eno’s own quieter 1980s works like “Thursday Afternoon” did as well.Hassell, meanwhile, provided the airy, electronically modified trumpet in such Eno ambient works as. The originalsounded like an improbable bridge between punk rock and ECM-label jazz, while the new remastered version feels like a brand new bespoke instrumental work, custom-made for a plague year.