Ana Popović at Stargazers show preview 

click to enlarge Marco Van Rooijen

With BJ Estares & Route 61, Tuesday, March 17, 7 p.m., 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15/adv, $20/door, 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com

Like her stateside counterpart Samantha Fish, Serbian-born musician Ana Popović is among the best-known of a new generation of contemporary blues guitarists who are helping break down traditional gender barriers in their chosen genre. Together, they’ve been contributing to a legacy that extends back to the 1920s, when Elizabeth Cotten and Etta Baker began spreading the blues and paving the way for the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Rory Block and Susan Tedeschi. Popović, who early on shared stages with legendary blues icons like Solomon Burke and B.B. King, was the first European nominated for Best New Artist Debut at the W.C. Handy Awards.She recorded her first three albums in Memphis before relocating to the blues mecca, further cementing her reputation as a powerhouse singer, guitarist and road warrior. Like virtually every electric guitarist of the past half-century, Popović also makes it clear in her playing that she worships at the altar of Jimi Hendrix, and is still the only woman guitarist to be featured on the Experience Hendrix Tours. Since Popović’s recent relocation to L.A. and the release of, a Keb’ Mo’-produced concept album about female empowerment, she’s continued to punish her Stratocaster and belt out blues-rock originals on a nightly basis for her ever-growing fanbase.Currently, she’s barnstorming America and Europe on her 20th anniversary tour. By all indications, there will be many more to follow.