And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead and Bonny Light Horseman with the new and noteworthy 

click to enlarge

, s/t (37d03) – Folk musician Anais Mitchell has eschewed most live performances since sweeping the Tony awards for the Broadway adaptation of her 2010 album. But since 2018, she’s quietly worked with a folk trio including Eric Johnson of Fruit Bats and Josh Kaufman, guitarist with The National, and Craig Finn. The BLH debut album, a mix of traditional re-workings and original tunes, takes its name from an 1820s ballad on the Napoleonic Wars. It is a true collaborative effort, though Mitchell takes the lead in haunting songs like “The Roving.” While we wait for a solo release, this supergroup offering can appease Mitchell addicts.(Dine Alone Records) – This Austin hard-alternative collective has evolved in 25 years from vague dystopias to complex sci-fi scenarios similar to those of Coheed & Cambria. In one 2011 album, the band even experimented with an embedded graphic novel. For its 10th album, Trail of Dead arrives back on Earth as lead singer Conrad Keely returns from five years in Cambodia with tales of human foibles that are as bleak as they are beautiful. Intriguing chants and found sounds merge with sometimes-trite riffs and song titles for a beautifully weird result.