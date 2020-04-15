Atmosphere Gastropub stands out on strength of their menu 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Northern Springs hosts many restaurants doing takeout and delivery, but Atmosphere Gastropub’s owners hope they’ll stand out from the pack on the strength of their menu. There’s little else like it on that end of town.While they’ve posted a truncated menu online, when we arrive, we learn that they’re only serving selections from it. Still, we’re able to get a lobster roll with broccolini as our side, as planned. While the lobster may not be coastal fresh, it retains some of its sweetness in a pleasantly creamy mix with just enough celery, nestled in a grilled, buttered bun.That broccolini’s good, not overcooked and lightly seasoned. Atmosphere maintains a full bar, plus wine by the bottle and beer to-go in cups, cans or refillable 750 ml bottles at a $5 upcharge. We get two cans of Crooked Stave’s coconut coffee stout, and for dessert, we buy half a dozen take-and-bake snickerdoodles. Cooking them for 13 of the recommended 15 minutes at 400 turns out browned cookies that are crisp throughout (perfect for tea or milk) and fill our kitchen with rich, complex vanilla and subtle cinnamon aromas.