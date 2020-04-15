Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 15, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Atmosphere Gastropub stands out on strength of their menu 

By

Tools

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

Pickup only, Wednesdays-Saturdays

Northern Springs hosts many restaurants doing takeout and delivery, but Atmosphere Gastropub’s owners hope they’ll stand out from the pack on the strength of their menu. There’s little else like it on that end of town.

While they’ve posted a truncated menu online, when we arrive, we learn that they’re only serving selections from it. Still, we’re able to get a lobster roll with broccolini as our side, as planned. While the lobster may not be coastal fresh, it retains some of its sweetness in a pleasantly creamy mix with just enough celery, nestled in a grilled, buttered bun.

That broccolini’s good, not overcooked and lightly seasoned. Atmosphere maintains a full bar, plus wine by the bottle and beer to-go in cups, cans or refillable 750 ml bottles at a $5 upcharge. We get two cans of Crooked Stave’s coconut coffee stout, and for dessert, we buy half a dozen take-and-bake snickerdoodles. Cooking them for 13 of the recommended 15 minutes at 400 turns out browned cookies that are crisp throughout (perfect for tea or milk) and fill our kitchen with rich, complex vanilla and subtle cinnamon aromas.

Location Details Atmosphere Gastropub
1327 Interquest Pkwy.
Briargate
Colorado Springs, CO
Bar Food
Map

More Dining Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Readers also liked…

More by Griffin Swartzell

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation