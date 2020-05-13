Baking bread offers self-care and a sense of comfort 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Beginning bakers can take joy in creating a simple peasant loaf, to start.





That said, people are finding ways to cope with the isolation and anxiety, with one of the more surprising tactics being bread-baking. Amateur bakers have been making their first loaves and posting pictures all over social media. As a result, yeast has been hard to come by.

Local therapist Paul Gross says he has noticed people who weren’t baking before starting to bake, and he says it makes sense.



“If I said to you, what does baking bread smell like, you could instantly smell it in your nose,” says Gross. “You could basically trigger memories because our sense of smell is the strongest sense we have associated with memories.”



Many people have positive associations with the smell of baking bread. It's comforting and homey in a meaningful way, and not just because, for many, bread is a comfort food.

comfort food. The fact that baking results in an immediate, tangible accomplishment only reinforces that association. Unlike, say, a well-ordered spreadsheet, it’s there to be seen, touched and, eventually, eaten.



There can also be benefit in the actual manipulation of the dough. For some, busy hands can make it easier to process or express difficult or complicated thoughts.



“I have folks who come in my office and I’ll hand them a fidget cube or a fidget spinner, just because they need to keep their hands busy,” says Gross. “It calms [them] down so they can talk, they can get their thoughts out, or they’re not concentrating too much.”



What Gross describes sounds like mindfulness or certain forms of meditation: Focus or distract the mind so it gets out of its own way. When people talk about mindfulness or living a day at a time, that’s along the lines of what they mean.



“Buddhist meditation is, you’re not trying to get anywhere, you’re just sitting with yourself. That’s it…” said Jason Loev, author and occultist, on an episode of podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour. “You’re just sitting with the feeling, the feeling that you tried to get away from all damn day long, whether it’s through XBox or drugs… whatever you do to get away from The Feeling.”



Whatever the value of meditation, it’s important to note that baking should be another tool for coping with isolation, not the only tool. Gross says that, like anything, too much can become a problem, so it’s important to have multiple hobbies.



“If all that’s keeping [someone] holding on right now is just the act of making bread, I don’t want to tell them to stop,”

he says. “[But] there’s a whole bunch of places you can call to say, hey, what coping skills can I [try]? Every therapist that I know right now is doing telehealth and can get people in pretty quick.”



Further, Gross says it’s important to stay connected to others. For the would-be bread-bakers, maybe that looks like joining a social media group or raising up a sourdough starter from a friend’s starter. It could be a lot of things. But the details aren’t the point.



“Don’t be alone,” he says. “Talk to somebody online, on the phone, [through a] chat program, whatever. Before they were just there, but now they can be a lifeline, literally, to knowing you’re not alone. There’s someone else out there doing the same thing. Feeling the same thing. Share those feelings [you’re experiencing] with somebody.”



For those interested in trying their hand at bread-baking, author Joy Demorra shared a recipe for a peasant loaf that has gained notable popularity online. It requires no special equipment beyond a mug, an oven and a baking sheet — she uses a mixing bowl but says it’s optional for bakers who don’t mind more mess. Every measurement is based on the size of the mug. Check it out below.









If you are concerned about your own mental health, you can call the national suicide prevention talk line, 1-800-273-TALK.





Peasant loaf

Ingredients:



• 2.5 mugs all-purpose flour (or whole wheat, if desired)

• 1 packet (about 8.75 grams) dry yeast

• 1 mug warm water

• Salt, fine-ground (e.g., not big kosher flakes)



