February 26, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Bare Beans Espresso serves up scantily clad strawberry shortcake 

click to enlarge Bare Beans Espresso, 7110 Old Meridian Road, Peyton, 888-722-7323, facebook.com/HotCoffee80831 - GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Bare Beans Espresso, 7110 Old Meridian Road, Peyton, 888-722-7323, facebook.com/HotCoffee80831

Those eager to ogle scantily clad women while ordering coffee can now do so in the Falcon/Peyton area, thanks to Bare Beans Espresso.

This coffee shack’s been open for a year, serving coffee made from First Colony Coffee and Tea beans, with specialty drinks using Monin and Torani syrups.

That’s what informs our strawberry shortcake, a drink that our barista says is her own invention, named for a farcical sex act some teenage boy made up for clout on Urban Dictionary (seriously, don’t Google it).

Fortunately, the drink resembles the dessert, starting with a base of Torani strawberry smoothie mix and strawberry syrup that gets a combination of almond milk and Monin cookie batter syrup floated atop before being finished with three shots of espresso — our barista likes her coffees strong, and we want her vision — made with First Colony’s rainforest blend. It’s served cold with a clean layer line between coffee and fruit.

There’s a lot of sugar, which balances out the huge amount of espresso. Overall, not a bad drink, one that beats Starbucks by a country mile.

