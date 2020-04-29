Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 29, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Be a Godfather at Omelette Parlor 

By

Tools

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

900 E. Fillmore St., 633-7770, omeletteparlorcs.com

Takeout

I’m a sucker for the kind of quaint, homey vibe this Springs standby has going on inside.

Even stopping in to pick up brunch here makes things feel a little sunnier, though I’m sure that on a typical service day patrons can’t hear Wu-Tang Clan faintly echoing from the kitchen (never a problem).

The Godfather Omelette shows that this spot takes its namesake dish seriously. The egg comes fluffy and light-textured, but cohesive. It holds together, yet cuts like a cloud, holding on to a filling of bell peppers, onions and Italian sausage crumbles.

While we can’t make out herbs and spices in the mild sausage, we do thoroughly enjoy the sweet, tangy marinara sauce and melted cheese atop the omelette, which goes beautifully with its filling.

Side potatoes land in big, bias-cut slices, crisp and lovely. They also form the base for the Green Chili Skillet, where they’re cooked to a darker brown to stand up to a tomato-flecked pork green chile, melty cheddar shreds and the yolk from two eggs we order over easy. My personal bias against tomatoes in green chile aside, its rich warmth and mild-to-medium pepper heat warms the soul. 


More Dining Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Readers also liked…

More by Griffin Swartzell

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation