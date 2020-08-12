Search
August 12, 2020

Bella Panini refreshes and delights 

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

4 S. Highway 105, Palmer Lake, 719-481-3244, bellapanini.com

Before we can even get out of the car, a server walks up to ask if we’ve been helped. That’s good service, and we’re impressed to say the least. We keep it simple and order panini, both served with a side of Italian pickled vegetables, namely tomatoes and artichoke hearts with white beans and plenty of oregano, a nice, light bite.

Both sandwiches come on soft herbed focaccia, not pressed as we expect but full and fluffy. The Italian sausage panini goes places we don’t expect, its mix of coarse-grain mustard and pickled banana peppers cutting through fat like it has a machete and a grudge.

That keeps the melted provolone and Italian sausage patty both in check. Speaking of, the sausage adds more red pepper heat than expected fennel notes, but that works great here, an unexpected twist. Similarly unexpected, both the Kalamata olive spread and sun-dried tomato pesto on The Ward, a vegetarian panini, rate fresh and mild. With roasted pepper, red onion, lettuce and tomato, we find ourselves refreshed, delighted from start to end. 

