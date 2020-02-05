Berry flavors lead the charge at Drekar Meadery 

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

“This is our interpretation of the old style,” says Drekar co-owner Timothy Martin, elaborating that he and co-owner Mike Sonderby favor a semi-sweet mead style over more dry or sweeter renditions.They prefer a single 5-micron filtering which leaves a little sediment behind for a hazier body, and they don’t carbonate their mead. Their batches start with local Schmidt Apiaries wildflower honey — its seasonal flavors influencing the mead’s terroir — to which only yeast and water are added, creating their flagship Freyr’s Sail label. Freya’s Tears adds mashed raspberries post-ferment, pre-filtering, and Loki’s Barb does the same but with blackberries. I try them all at Drekar’s Viking-themed mead hall (complete with toasted wood wall panels and a badass blue-veined custom wood bar top) in a $7 tasting flight that features a 2-ounce pour of each.The plain mead’s got a yeasty element residual to its sweet edge, while the blackberry and raspberry flavors deliver clean fruit notes, the raspberry a little brighter than the black. What’s nice is to mix the two flavors for a more complex sip. During an early 2019 chat with the Indy, nine months before opening, the owners teased flavors like lingonberry and lavender as potentials. But first, around March, look for a cranberry release.