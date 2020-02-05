Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 05, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Berry flavors lead the charge at Drekar Meadery 

By

Tools

click to enlarge MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper

“This is our interpretation of the old style,” says Drekar co-owner Timothy Martin, elaborating that he and co-owner Mike Sonderby favor a semi-sweet mead style over more dry or sweeter renditions.

They prefer a single 5-micron filtering which leaves a little sediment behind for a hazier body, and they don’t carbonate their mead. Their batches start with local Schmidt Apiaries wildflower honey — its seasonal flavors influencing the mead’s terroir — to which only yeast and water are added, creating their flagship Freyr’s Sail label. Freya’s Tears adds mashed raspberries post-ferment, pre-filtering, and Loki’s Barb does the same but with blackberries. I try them all at Drekar’s Viking-themed mead hall (complete with toasted wood wall panels and a badass blue-veined custom wood bar top) in a $7 tasting flight that features a 2-ounce pour of each.

The plain mead’s got a yeasty element residual to its sweet edge, while the blackberry and raspberry flavors deliver clean fruit notes, the raspberry a little brighter than the black. What’s nice is to mix the two flavors for a more complex sip. During an early 2019 chat with the Indy, nine months before opening, the owners teased flavors like lingonberry and lavender as potentials. But first, around March, look for a cranberry release. 
Location Details Drekar Meadery
908 N. Circle Drive, Suite E
Central
Colorado Springs, CO
434-8402
Map

More Dining Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Related Locations

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Readers also liked…

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation