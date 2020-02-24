Bill makes Outdoor Recreation Industry Office permanent; EPC Parks Board opening 

click to enlarge
A bill pending in the Colorado legislature would make the state's Outdoor Recreation Industry Office (OREC)
a permanent office under the states Office of Economic Development.
OREC was created in 2015 by then-Governor John Hickenlooper, making it at the time only the second such statewide office in the country. OREC has accomplished much in its short existence, such as increasing the awareness of the impact of outdoor recreation on Colorado's economy, and bringing the prestigious Outdoor Industry Association's Outdoor Retail show to Colorado after the association cut ties with it's long time show venue in Utah. You can learn more about the goals of the office and what it has accomplished in my interview with its original director, Luis Benitez
.
Since the office was created by appointment by Hickenlooper, and not by legislation, its existence is subject to the whim of whomever is governor. And, it currently falls under the Colorado Tourism Office, which in turn falls under the Office of Economic Development. Under Senate Bill 1191
, OREC would become a permanent part of state government, and move it a level up the food chain. Conceivably, it would also increase funding and staffing for OREC, instead of carving a meager budget from the tourism office.
Locally, the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance
, made of commercial, government, and non-profit entities involved in outdoor recreation, has come out in favor of SB-1191, and is asking it's members and the public to add their name to their letter of support.
In other news, the El Paso County Parks Department and the county's Board of County Commissioners is looking for a volunteer to fill a forthcoming opening on its Parks Advisory Board to represent commission district 5.
Be Good. Do Good Things.
Bob Falcone is a retired firefighter, photographer, hiker, business owner and author of Hiking Bob's Tips, Tricks and Trails, available via his website. He has lived in Colorado Springs for almost 28 years. Follow him on Twitter (@hikingbob), Facebook (@hikingguide), Instagram (@HikingBob_CO) or visit his website (Hikingbob.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc to Bob: info@hikingbob.com.