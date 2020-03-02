Bluestem Prairie Open Space follow-up and ribbon cutting, e-bike survey 

click to enlarge
-
Colorado Springs Parks Department
-
One of the new signs installed in Bluestem Prairie
Back in December I wrote about the new trail at Bluestem Prairie Open Space
, which is a great addition to what had been a rather boring, and short, out-and-back hike. I noted in the article that the trailhead map didn't show the new trail, and there were no wayfinding signs on the trail. Since then, a new informational sign has been erected at the trailhead, and new wayfinding signs have been installed along the trail.
A formal ribbon-cutting for the new trail at Bluestem Prairie is scheduled for Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at the current trailhead on Goldfield Drive.
Additionally, the city's Parks Department is planning to construct a new trail south through the open space to a proposed trailhead on Fontaine Boulevard, according to Emily Duncan, Trail Development Coordinator for the Parks Department. Weather permitting, construction should commence in March, said Duncan.
Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates is conducting a survey
about e-bikes,
which can be a complicated topic
. They're asking for all trail users to weigh in on e-bikes and their place in outdoor recreation. The survey is open until March 13.
Be Good. Do Good Things.
Correction: In the February 24 column regarding the Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, it was incorrectly stated that within the state's Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), OREC currently fell under the Colorado Tourism Office. It is actually independent from the CTO and answers directly to the executive director of OEDIT. We regret the error.
Bob Falcone is a retired firefighter, photographer, hiker, business owner and author of Hiking Bob's Tips, Tricks and Trails, available via his website. He has lived in Colorado Springs for almost 28 years. Follow him on Twitter (@hikingbob), Facebook (@hikingguide), Instagram (@HikingBob_CO) or visit his website (Hikingbob.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc to Bob: info@hikingbob.com.