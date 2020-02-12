BullHead*ded enters 2020 in high gear 

click to enlarge The latest release in Bullhead*ded’s Brazen Series, their Heartstones comic book/music pairing, is due out in March.

Local hip-hop trio Bullhead*ded is certainly starting 2020 off strong, following their support slot for the Oakland-based progressive emcee Zion I with a new single, “Mantra,” which is now available online in all the customary places.“Mantra” was produced by Michigan-based producer AATMA, who has also supplied the beats for local artists MILOGIC, G-Styles and Teqnik G on multiple occasions, including Teqnik G’s 2018 LPFitting, then, that the producer should now collaborate with ZETfree, Nato and Che Bong, and he supplies the group with a lively, trap-influenced sonic palette for their latest anthem.The trio has also announced that the visual component of, the latest installment in their ongoing comic book/musical endeavor The Brazen Series, is set to be released in March. Bullhead*ded’s ongoing collaboration with artist Mike Garcia saw its last musical episode released in the EP, which dropped in January 2019 and included the standout track “Owl Cries,” which featured assists from 2MEX and Chela Lujan.The local hip-hop faithful won’t have to wait that long to catch Bullhead*ded live, however, as the trio is set to support acclaimed New York-based emcee Homeboy Sandman during his stop at Denver’s Marquis Theater on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Quelle Chris and Stay Tuned will also perform.New music is also on the horizon from merry metal pranksters Night of the Living Shred, who teased their upcoming LPwith the track “Shred Shoppe Quartet,” posted on the band’s Facebook page. Like other auteur masterpieces such asor, I think it’s best to go into this one blind and just let the experience wash over you.Incidentally, if you’re finding yourself all worked up over the new local hip-hop and thrash and want to synthesize this into a live music experience, Bar-K on Saturday, Feb. 15, is the place to be, as Fried Brains, Yeah Totally, Jeffe of Clydesdale Entertainment, Adamsite and Earsiq will take the stage in a multi-genre Punk vs. Hip-Hop evening.For a more traditional but still eclectic musical experience, the latest in the UCCS Presents Artist Series brings singer/songwriter Kat Edmonson to the Chapman Foundations Recital Hall on Friday, Feb. 20. A jazz-steeped “vintage pop” vocalist with a penchant for colorful Great American Songbook arrangements and sophisticated melody, Edmonson covered The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” on her debut album, a rendering that seems wholly original and surprising when viewed from the past or present. Her brand new LPfeatures a striking mix of original material and reinventions of early Disney songs.Finally, to close out the week with an upcoming show announcement, tickets are now on sale for Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Boz Scaggs, who will bring his Out of the Blues Tour to the Pikes Peak Center on Saturday, June 13.Formerly a guitarist and sometimes lead vocalist for the Steve Miller Band in the late ’60s (you can hear his handiwork on the albumsand), Scaggs gained fame as a solo artist in the following decade with his successful blue-eyed soul singles and multi-Platinum, critically acclaimed 1976 LP. After a hiatus from music in the ’80s, Scaggs has since turned his attention at various points to venturesome excursions in album-oriented rock, R&B, blues and jazz, along with participating in collaborations with Donald Fagen, Walter Becker, Bonnie Raitt and Phoebe Snow, among others.Scaggs’ 2018 LP, from which this tour takes its name, is a tight and powerful collection of retro R&B and soul-blues interpretations that also serves to close out a trilogy of albums that found Scaggs returning to his early musical influences of the Southern soul “cradle,” starting with 2013’s Memphis and 2015’s