Candy Glue’s got some “feral potential” 

Some heavy hitters are swirling around inside Candy Glue, made up of a hybrid of Zkittlez (a really crisp Indica-dominant made up of Grape Ape and Grapefruit) and Gorilla Glue #4 mixed with the well-known — and well-worn — weed strain Girl Scout Cookies. The GSC is what makes Candy Glue dependable and predictable and heavy.
I have said this all before I know, more than once even, but the appearance of Girl Scout
Cookies also has a frustrating food trend quality to it: Combining some tried-and-true successes (Gorilla Glue, Girl Scout Cookies) is a sort of by-committee, Marvel movie anti-creativity that makes passable new hybrids fueling the ever-expanding mainstreaming of weed. These crowd-pleasers will stick around yet never disrupt. I’ve whined about those maximalist strains that just knock you on your ass and leave you blurry-brained too, but those are at least going for something, you know?
So, Candy Glue will do the job just fine even if you’re not a novice and you think too much about WHAT WEED MEANS, MAN. Where Candy Glue gets interesting though is in the details. Sweet smells fly out of its stippled-looking buds when you break one open. It seems to almost crack from all the crystallized stuff covering it.
I imagine the bud breaking apart in slow motion, trichomes crumbling off like when those little droplets of moisture shoot off a big red lobster claw being cracked in one of those ridiculous — and vaguely erotic somehow — Red Lobster commercials. Grinding Candy Glue up gives off a whiff of chocolate and cheap cologne (on top of the high-fructose corn syrup fruit snacks flavors) and smoking it is, well, a bit of a challenge.
It is high in THC — sometimes pushing past 25 percent — and the effects seem to hit plateaus of stoned rather than a simpler “more makes you more high” sort of high.Smoke a little bit and it doesn’t last long. This Sativa-dominant (though not by much; it’s a 60/40 split here) covers you with calm (without dimming your enthusiasm or excitement) and lacks a comedown, so you’re just suddenly more present again.
I started to hear ringing in my ears. This is usually something that larger doses of edibles get going for me, like when I take 30 to 40 milligrams (usually to sleep). And while I can’t say that’s going to happen to everybody, it speaks to the feral potential in this strain that at first might seem like it is half-stepping.