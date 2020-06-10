Cannabiz: Colorado MED Bridges hemp and cannabis industries, More 

Colorado MED Bridges hemp and cannabis industries

Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) released a compliance tip on May 20, establishing guidelines on how hemp manufacturers may move forward in working with Colorado state-licensed cannabis dispensaries. Medical and recreational shops will soon be able to offer CBD products sourced from industrial hemp manufacturers. While industrial hemp companies may not transfer any plant material (like fan, flower, leaves, trim and whole plants) to any licensed cannabis business, they may provide other manufactured products, such as concentrated extracted cannabinoids, like CBD, to food and storage facilities registered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The food and storage facilities will then need to work with licensed testing companies to acquire a certificate of analysis to sell to medical and recreational dispensaries. The policy will go into effect July 1. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/MEDHempGuidelines.

Executive Order extends MMJ telehealth coverage

Medical cannabis telehealth appointments will continue until at least June 28, after Gov. Jared Polis extended his executive orders allowing them during the COVID-19 pandemic. The orders also allow both medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries to offer online ordering and payment options, as well as curbside pickup. “To protect the public health and mitigate exposure to and the spread of COVID-19, Colorado health care providers ... must be able to use telehealth services whenever possible. These services, including low-cost telephone, internet, audio-only, and live video, are widely available and accessible to health care providers and patients,” said Polis in a May 29 press release announcing the extension. The full release is available at tinyurl.com/TelehealthExtends.

Study weighs cannabis use in occupational injuries

Researchers at the University of British Columbia recently published a study review that suggests cannabis users are at no greater risk of getting hurt on the job than people who do not use cannabis. According to the researchers, “Seven of the 16 reviewed studies show evidence supporting a positive association between cannabis use and occupational injury. One study shows evidence supporting a negative association,” while “the remaining eight studies show no evidence of a significant relation.” The study was conducted through a review of existing literature appraising “the potential link between cannabis use and occupational injury.” It was published in the May issue of Substance Use and Misuse, available online at tinyurl.com/CannabisInjury.