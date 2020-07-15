Cannabiz: Institute of Cannabis Research Conference goes virtual, more 

Institute of Cannabis Research Conference goes virtual

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Institute of Cannabis Research at Colorado State University-Pueblo is transitioning its annual Cannabis Conference to a virtual format.

The virtual event will offer the same content as a traditional conference, while offering additional access to presenters and keynote speakers, and learning opportunities for scholars and researchers throughout the world.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing recommendations required us to rethink our conference and how we can deliver a high-quality virtual experience while ensuring the safety of our presenters and attendees,” said Institute Director Chad Kinney in a news release. “We have partnered with our conference management program provider to create an enhanced virtual experience for our participants. We are excited for the opportunity to share the 2020 Institute of Cannabis Conference with a much wider audience via our virtual platform.”

Attendees will have access to most of the conference presentations and presentation materials for up to 60 days after the event, allowing for additional in-depth study. Participants will be able to interact with scientific and cannabis industry vendors via a virtual exhibit hall.

Speakers will include Dr. Jeffrey Steiner of the Global Hemp Innovation Center at Oregon State University and internationally recognized cannabis pharmacology expert Dr. Roger Pertwee of the University of Aberdeen, Scotland.

The Cannabis Conference will take place Aug. 11-12. Register at tinyurl.com/cannaconregister. More information: tinyurl.com/cannaconinfo, ICR@csupueblo.edu.





Schwazze backs out of two planned acquisitions

Denver-based Schwazze, a cannabis company formerly called Medicine Man Technologies, announced July 2 that it no longer plans to acquire two Colorado marijuana business: Dabble Extracts, a cannabis concentrates company, and Los Sueños Farms, an outdoor and greenhouse cannabis cultivator, according to a news release. Following the signing of Colorado House Bill 19-1090, a law that opened up the state’s cannabis industry to outside money, Shwazze moved on the deals. “However throughout the company’s rigorous M&A [mergers and acquisitions] process, key business and valuation issues were identified, and the company decided to no longer pursue the acquisitions of Dabble and Los Sueños Farms,” the release said.

The company didn’t elaborate, and the terms and conditions of those deals were not public. Schwazze announced in a business update that it plans to move forward with other announced acquisitions: Roots Rx, Medicine Man, MedPharm, Canyon Cultivation and Medically Correct.

“Our Board believes that it is in our best interest to build a differentiated business in Colorado,” Justin Dye, Schwazze’s chairman and chief executive officer said. “Additionally, we remain confident in our ability to grow organically and through future merger and acquisition opportunities.”

The official update is available at tinyurl.com/schwazzetermstwo.