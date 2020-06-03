CannaBiz: LivWell makes Mindful acquisition, more 

click to enlarge jenlo8 / Shutterstock.com

LivWell has acquired all Mindful dispensaries.

LivWell makes Mindful acquisition In April, Colorado’s third-largest cannabis dispensary chain, LivWell Enlightened Health, acquired Sweet Grass Kitchen, a pioneer brand in Colorado cannabis cuisine, reports Westword. This month, LivWell announced an agreement to purchase Mindful, another Colorado-based dispensary chain. Mindful operates five locations — in Colorado Springs, Aurora, Berthoud and Denver — all of which will transition to the LivWell brand over the next few months. This brings the number of Colorado dispensaries under LivWell ownership up to 22. Though the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Michael Lord, LivWell’s senior vice president of business development, told Westword that 2020 is shaping up to be a year of “incredible and strategic growth” for the brand.

Cannabis tourists fill Colorado hotel beds A recently published study, “(Pot)Heads in Beds: The Effect of Marijuana Legalization on Hotel Occupancy in Colorado and Washington,” suggests that the Colorado hotel industry saw a significant surge in revenue after the state began legal recreational marijuana sales in 2014. Monthly revenue increased by 6.75 percent ($9.33 million) after the change in possession law and approximately 11 percent ($23.71 million) after marijuana dispensaries opened. The study, published on May 7, 2020, is available online at jrap.scholasticahq.com.