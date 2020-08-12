Cannabiz: Manitou extends dispensary hours to midnight, more 

Manitou extends dispensary hours to midnight



Manitou Springs City Council passed an ordinance Aug. 4 that extends hours of operation to midnight for medical marijuana centers and retail marijuana stores.

The ordinance, already in effect, lets dispensaries decide whether to stay open later, according to a news release issued by the city. Each business must notify the Manitou Springs Planning Department of any anticipated changes, and post the new hours online and at their establishment.

“Our planning department and police department will be monitoring any community impacts of the extended hours, as well as calls to our police department regarding late night activity,” the release said. “Additionally, we would like to thank our residents and businesses for their input during this process.”

Manitou Springs is home to Emerald Fields and Maggie’s Farm. Both dispensaries are licensed for recreational and medical cannabis sales.



