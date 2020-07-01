Cannabiz: Medicinal cannabis may offer long-term treatment option for migraines, more 

Study: Medicinal cannabis may offer long-term treatment option for migraines Results of a study published June 9 in the journal Brain Sciences show cannabis use may be beneficial in the long-term treatment of migraines. Researchers surveyed 145 patients between the ages of 34 and 54, all of whom had been treating their migraines with medicinal cannabis for a median of three years. The study “aimed to investigate the associations between phytocannabinoid [cannabis derivatives like CBD] treatment and migraine frequency.” Sixty-one percent of participants reported that the frequency of their monthly migraines had been cut in half with regular cannabis use. The study also noted that these subjects who reported suffering recurring migraines experienced less impairment than usual, noticed improved sleeping patterns, and were consuming fewer conventional anti-migraine medications to treat their symptoms. The report goes on to reveal that patients who reported fewer migraines consumed higher monthly doses of some cannabis compounds (chemovars), and lower monthly doses of others, leaving researchers to point to the chemovar ms_331_18d as the most effective of those studied in treating migraines. The study is available at tinyurl.com/MMJMigraineStudy.

Colorado Department of Revenue releases quarterly Average Market Rates

Based on retail marijuana transactions between March 1 and May 31, 2020, in the Marijuana Enforcement Division’s marijuana inventory tracking system, the Colorado Department of Revenue released the Average Market Rates for retail marijuana effective July 1, 2020 until Sept. 30, 2020.

The AMR is an estimate of the median wholesale prices of each category of unprocessed retail marijuana that is transferred or sold from marijuana grows to product manufacturers or retail marijuana stores. This quarter, five of the seven AMR categories saw a marginal decrease — seed ($4, down from $5 last quarter), trim allocated for extraction ($202, down from $250), trim ($300, down from $319), bud allocated for extraction ($599 down from $744), and bud ($1,000, down from $1,164). The immature plant rate ($9) and whole, wet plant rate ($176) remained the same.

CDOR’s Office of Research and Analysis coordinates with the Taxation Division and the MED to calculate AMR each quarter for use in levying the excise tax as required by Colorado statute. Visit the Taxation Division’s website for further information, including the methodology used for AMR calculations and past or current AMRs. tinyurl.com/MarijuanaAMR.