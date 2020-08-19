Cannabiz: Pueblo dispensary sets up self-checkout kiosk, more 

Pueblo dispensary sets up self-checkout kiosk Instead of buying from a budtender, cannabis customers can now procure their products from a self-checkout kiosk at one dispensary in Pueblo. Strawberry Fields’ Pueblo Central location received one of two customizable, self-checkout systems delivered to Colorado last week from Boston-based technology company anna, according to an Aug. 11 press release from the company. “The retail technology available to dispensaries has inhibited the cannabis industry’s path to normalization,” Matt Frost, founder and CEO of anna, says in the release. “In many traditional retail industries, self-checkout transactions are standard.” Customers will have the option to shop in-store using the kiosk’s touch-screen menu or browse online and then pick up their order with a QR code from the vending machine inside the dispensary, the release states. “This allows dispensaries and CBD retailers to service customers while adhering to today’s social distancing guidelines,” the release says. The other self-checkout kiosk in Colorado went to Starbuds in southeast Aurora.





Local CBD company receives cannabis manufacturer of year award

A Colorado Springs CBD wholesaler is being recognized as the cannabis manufacturer of the year.

Hemp Depot received the award during the fifth annual Colorado Manufacturing Awards presented virtually this year, according to a press release from CompanyWeek, an online news outlet covering manufacturing that co-hosted the Aug. 6 award presentation with Manufacturer’s Edge.

“COVID reminds us again of the importance of U.S. manufacturing,” Bart Taylor, CMA founder and CompanyWeek publisher, said to kick off the event, according to the release. “And with so many positive developments underway here, there’s never been a better time to recognize the people and companies that are leading a striking transformation of the sector.”

The program honored 13 other companies from across the state in their respective industry and achievement categories. Hemp Depot is the only Colorado Springs company to net one of these awards.

Visit ColoradoManufacturingAwards.com for more information.



Rec cannabis sales not impacted by COVID-19, set new monthly record

Recreational cannabis dispensaries appear to be immune to the decrease in consumer spending some industries are battling.

June brought the highest total monthly sales for recreational cannabis in state history, according to data from the Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division.

The data released this month show Colorado recreational dispensaries netted $158,102,628 in June, which is about a $10 million increase from May — the state’s previous monthly record-setter.

Meanwhile, medical cannabis sales dipped in Colorado from $43 million in May to $40 million in June.

According to tax data released this month by the state’s marijuana regulatory division, July brought in even more retail cannabis revenue ($36,129,738) than June ($33,624,609).