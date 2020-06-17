Cannabiz: Study suggests marijuana use may help manage PTSD in the short term, more 

Study: Marijuana use may help manage PTSD in the short term

According to researchers at Washington State University, while cannabis use can temporarily relieve symptoms connected to post-traumatic stress disorder, it may not be an effective long-term solution.

WSU assistant psychology professor and lead researcher Carrie Cuttler notes that cannabis use seemed to be a “Band-Aid” for PTSD that can “temporarily mask symptoms.” Though the effects were not permanent, anxiety fell by 57 percent among participants, intrusive thoughts by 62 percent, irritability by 67 percent and flashbacks to trauma by more than 50 percent.

The researchers analyzed self-reported data from more than 400 PTSD patients before and after vaping or smoking cannabis. This added up to more than 11,000 patient submissions over the course of 31 months. The study was published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, and is available at tinyurl.com/MMJPTSD.

Colorado may expand accelerator program access

Colorado lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill on June 9, 2020, that would create a statewide guideline for which businesses qualify to participate in the marijuana accelerator program. The program, as originally envisioned, allows “accelerator licensees” to use existing marijuana facilities to grow their business.



“The host facilities may provide technical, compliance, and capital assistance to the accelerator licensee.” This new legislation removes the term “accelerator licensee” and redefines applicants for these programs as marijuana “social equity licensees,” which loosens restrictions and determines which applicants are eligible for certain incentives.



Currently, only those from economically disadvantaged “Opportunity Zones” are eligible for the accelerator program. The proposed bill would create an additional two categories for qualification, with an emphasis on restorative justice: The applicant or a member of their immediate family has been arrested or convicted for a marijuana offense, or their income is at or below an amount to be determined later in rulemaking. The bill is available at tinyurl.com/MarijuanaEquityProp.

Schwazze seals Star Buds deal

On June 8, 2020, Denver-based Schwazze (formerly Medicine Man Technologies), announced the signing of definitive agreements to purchase 14 Star Buds retail locations in Colorado for $118 million in a cash and MMT stock deal. Acquisitions include 13 retail locations — four dispensaries in Denver, two in Aurora, one each in Commerce City, Longmont, Louisville, Niwot, Pueblo, Pueblo West and Westminster — as well as their Denver cultivation facility.