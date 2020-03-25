Chile beers smolder at Walter’s Brewery & Taproom 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Established in the late 1800s, closed in 1975 and reopened in 2014, Walter’s has deep roots in Pueblo. The brewery boasts the original, pre-Prohibition pilsner recipe, which is neat. Naturally, we choose it as one of the 6-ounce pours in our tasting flight — a generous volume.The pilsner, when we stop in, comes green in advance of St. Paddy’s Day. It sips clean and very neutral, easy to drink but lacking even mild malt or hop character. Our favorites are Walter’s chile beers. Pueblo chile lager bears green chile flavor on the front with mild heat on the back, filling the mouth with each sip. Red chile lime has a good citrus nose and bright lime on the sip, which does well with the warmth and finishing burn from the chile. Blood orange lager sips with a blunt citrus bitterness, good but simple.