Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 25, 2020 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Chile beers smolder at Walter’s Brewery & Taproom 

By

Tools

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell

Currently offering call-in and to-go beer orders

Established in the late 1800s, closed in 1975 and reopened in 2014, Walter’s has deep roots in Pueblo. The brewery boasts the original, pre-Prohibition pilsner recipe, which is neat. Naturally, we choose it as one of the 6-ounce pours in our tasting flight — a generous volume.

The pilsner, when we stop in, comes green in advance of St. Paddy’s Day. It sips clean and very neutral, easy to drink but lacking even mild malt or hop character. Our favorites are Walter’s chile beers. Pueblo chile lager bears green chile flavor on the front with mild heat on the back, filling the mouth with each sip. Red chile lime has a good citrus nose and bright lime on the sip, which does well with the warmth and finishing burn from the chile. Blood orange lager sips with a blunt citrus bitterness, good but simple.

Location Details Walter’s Brewery & Taproom
126 Oneida St.
Pueblo, CO
719-542-0766
Map

More Dining Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Readers also liked…

More by Griffin Swartzell

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation