City plans to remove 25 mature trees to make room for pedestrian bridge 

Fountain is unaffected by the project.)



Here’s how the bridge will be assembled and installed, according to Zink.



“The pedestrian bridge contractor will assemble the pedestrian bridge in the gravel parking lot opposite of the entrance to America the Beautiful Park. Due to the structure type and the railroad requirement to limit the impact to their operations, the bridge will more or less be finished in the gravel parking lot,” she said in an email. “Once complete, tractors will lift each end of the bridge and rotate it from a north/south configuration to an east/west configuration, then drive it across the railroad tracks and place it on the abutments. The bridge will weigh well over a million pounds when it’s moved, and the tractors will need a level and stable pad to rotate the bridge and drive it into place.”



The Olympic and Paralympic Museum is due to open in late May, while the bridge’s construction will extend through summer.

pedestrian bridge connecting the Pikes Peak Greenway with downtown popped up in planning documents as early as the 1980s and jelled after the park was built in 2005.In 2013, the bridge project became part of the Springs’ City for Champions (C4C) tourism venture — a series of venues partially funded by the state that includes the museum. The bridge will dock on the east with the museum and on the west with America the Beautiful Park.But for contractor Kiewit Infrastructure to heave the bridge into place, something’s gotta go, and that includes 25 mature trees in the park and along Cimino Drive and a few light poles as well. Both fountains that mark the park entrance will also be removed. One hasn’t worked for 10 years. But one will be replaced. (The massive Julie Penrose