Colorado College professor believes we’re all capable of being scientists 

Tell us about your work at CC.



As a professor at Colorado College our main mission is teaching our students — so I teach classes on climate change and hydrology, and global cycles of elements such as carbon and nitrogen.



In terms of my research, it really centers around thinking about how ecosystems have been disturbed — mostly by humans — and how that changes the way carbon and nitrogen move about the environment.



I care about carbon and nitrogen because they are fundamental to essentially everything that we need from our planet, including in our daily lives. Most people know we burn fossil fuels … and that carbon is critical to society as we know it, but we also know that there’s a lot of unintended consequences to us burning those fossil fuels.



One of those is the drying and warming of our environment in the western United States, which has led to more severe fires. And so my research is really looking at: What are the long-term consequences of having more severe fires like Waldo Canyon?



As it turns out, any disturbance to the landscape is going to change the way water, carbon and nitrogen move through it. And so we can learn a lot about the ecosystem by looking at those disturbances, as well as learning about how we’re affecting that ecosystem.

Describe this NSF grant. Why is it important?



This is an award given to folks pretenure at a university to integrate both research and teaching into their lives and their students’ lives. It’s very much focused on … using stable isotopes to better understand how we’re changing ecosystems.



In many ways I use isotopes — which are atoms that have slightly differ ent weights because of the number of neutrons in them and therefore move through the environment differently — to tell me about how the ecosystem has changed and how the carbon within those ecosystems is moving and being processed differently.



We don’t have the capability of measur ing stable isotopes on this campus, and that’s largely due to the fact that we’re a small teaching school that has put a lot of our resources into being the best at what we do, which is educating.



So what my grant does is it allows me to create this network with large research institutions that have these facilities.



My hope is that it’s going to really provide an amazing educational opportunity for students here.

What do you feel like good research should accomplish?



I think that research, in its ideal sense, is helping us understand how the world works, but also being able to translate that into making the world a better place.

"What are the long-term consequences of having more severe fires like Waldo Canyon?"



All of these folks have been underrepresented in the STEM fields, and there are lots of reasons for it and most of them are structural barriers, whether it has to do with your socioeconomic situation … or the fact that you’ve never seen someone who looks like you in the space that you might want to go.



Role models are critical to understanding that. So I think we can use research to better understand not only how to translate science to management, and how to better live in our world, but also how to do science better.



Good research is not only improving society and improving our knowledge, but it’s also improving the way we do research. I think that research, in its ideal sense, is helping us understand how the world works, but also being able to translate that into making the world a better place.I work on evidence-based mentoring programs, so I work with educational psychologists to better understand how we can increase participation in STEM fields from folks who are traditionally left out — whether that is white women, students of color, students with disabilities, or students who are from LGBTQ spaces.All of these folks have been underrepresented in the STEM fields, and there are lots of reasons for it and most of them are structural barriers, whether it has to

This is an award given to folks pretenure at a university to integrate both research and teaching into their lives and their students’ lives. It’s very much focused on … using stable isotopes to better understand how we’re changing ecosystems.In many ways I use isotopes — which are atoms that have slightly differ

What are some other projects you’re passionate about?



I do this Wikipedia project in my class. Students write a biography of a woman in STEM as it’s related to the class that I’m teaching, or someone else from another underrepresented group.



Part of that is for the students to find a connection with a scientist. So whether that’s a political scientist or an ecologist or a climate modeler, students can then see that scientists are human.



They’ve said that it is great to be doing something that’s for more than a grade, that it humanizes science, and that it makes them care more about what they’re learning in class.



And this is important because Wikipedia is [one of the most frequently visited websites] in the world, and less than 17 or 18 percent of biographies on Wikipedia are of women.



I don’t think it’s a surprise to anyone that more than 18 percent of the people in the world are women. So we need to, for lack of a better phrase, decolonize Wikipedia if this is the source of information for most of the world. The Wikipedia project has, since I started it last year, created more than 100 bios that are online now. It’s been way more than I could have ever expected.

Then as I got older, it was the space where I was allowed to be me and allowed to be fascinated with the stuff that I cared about as opposed to, I don’t know, [the band] Whitesnake or whatever was popular in the late ’80s and early ’90s. So I think that space really just supported me being me. I think a lot of us don’t have that opportunity.