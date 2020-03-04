Colorado Craft new menu reads simple, tastes complex 

Colorado Craft Tejon Street Social, 15 S. Tejon St., 428-3002, coloradocraftsocial.com

Mario Vasquez has kept his Tejon Street digs running at speed, serving elevated pub grub and eclectic plates.



Looking at the new menu, though, instinct says the concepts for the plates have gotten more pedestrian, with more ambitious entrées like the awesome forbidden rice with red curry making way for dishes that appear more simple. But that’s just perception. What we get still sings with complexity.



A buffalo chicken sandwich with bleu cheese crumbles and a smear of ancho chile cream cheese centers on a juicy piece of fried chicken and a sauce that tastes like a blend of different peppers, with each bite shifting from sharp to smoky to earthy, its creaminess rounding out a vinegar tang.



We visited on a holiday, which may account for our dessert, a special menu pomegranate and meringue dish, being AWOL for half an hour before our server asked if it ever came out. But after she discovered the problem, the manager popped over, comped it, and we didn’t wait long after that.



Mistakes happen, and they handled this one smoothly and decisively.