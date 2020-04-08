Colorado Springs employers adapt to COVID-19 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Hemp Depot

Andy Rodosevich, left, and Luke Pickering at Hemp Depot, which is making hand sanitizer.



The latest unemployment figures stand as a stark reminder of how much we’re all hurting.



On April 2, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced that 61,583 initial unemployment claims were filed the week ending March 28.

For perspective: That’s eight times the number of claims filed the week ending Jan. 9, 2010, the peak period for unemployment filings during the Great Recession. Across the country, about 10 million Americans lost their jobs during the third and fourth weeks of March and applied for unemployment benefits, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Labor Department.



To survive through a time when leaving the house on all but essential errands is banned, the businesses driving our local economy must learn to navigate uncharted waters.



Those remaining open have found ways to stay afloat — some by holding steady, and others by steering into unfamiliar territory. Here are just a few examples.

Collaborating on child care MyVillage, a network of home-based child care providers in Colorado and Montana, has tried to make sure its affiliates keep getting paid as some parents take their kids out of care, says co-founder and CEO Erica Mackey. The company raised emergency grant funding to help cover provider income lost due to coronavirus-related concerns.



MyVillage is also part of the Colorado Emergency Child Care Collaborative, a public-private partnership providing free child care for qualifying essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Through the collaborative — a partnership between the Colorado Department of Health and Environment and Gary Community Investments, supported by Centura Health and the Buell Foundation — qualifying parents can get their child care tuition paid through May 17.



Alyssa Schewibish, a new provider with MyVillage in Colorado Springs who lost customers in March, says she has two families starting care with her thanks to that initiative, which launched March 30. She’ll be caring for children of a police officer and a veterinarian.

Schewibish, who has her own 6-month-old, says she’s taking precautions against COVID-19 in her home-based business.



“I sanitize everything that they play with throughout the day,” she says.



Meanwhile, the Garden Ranch YMCA in Colorado Springs announced it’s providing child care for children ages 5 through 12 between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays. Medical providers, emergency workers and essential personnel automatically qualify for 50 percent off tuition through April 30.



Home health still hiring While some larger training programs for certified nurse assistants, or CNAs, may not be able to hold classes in person, local nonprofit The Independence Center wants prospective students to know it’s still holding training sessions.

“Our limit has always been 10 students, and so … we’ve rearranged the classroom and so forth, and we can still accept up to nine people and still have that social distancing aspect,” says Indy Frazee, home health administrator for the Center, which serves people with disabilities.



The next four-week CNA training class begins May 4, Frazee says.



Heart to Heart CNA Academy has been able to keep offering classes, too, accord ing to owner and instructor Priscilla Williams. The company — which typically trains no more than 10 people at once — is further limiting class sizes until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, Williams says.



The Independence Center is also hiring CNAs, personal care attendants and personal care workers/homemakers for its own home health agency.



For people who may have recently lost an income source, caregiving may be a good option, Frazee says. Attendants and care workers don’t need a state-issued certification.



Pandemic or no, these kinds of workers are always in high demand, Frazee explains, as the work “can be taxing” and turnover rates are high.



Interim HealthCare is another local health care company with open positions for personal care workers, CNAs, registered nurses and more. Right at Home is also looking for CNAs and homemakers to help seniors and adults who have disabilities. (See box below for more opportunities for job seekers.)



click to enlarge From hemp to hand sanitizer Hemp Depot — a Denver-based company that bottles CBD products at a facility in Colorado Springs — has switched over 20 percent of its manufacturing capacity to making hand sanitizer, says Andy Rodosevich, the company’s co-founder and CEO. “Our limit has always been 10 students, and so … we’ve rearranged the classroom and so forth, and we can still accept up to nine people and still have that social distancing aspect,” says Indy Frazee, home health administrator for the Center, which serves people with disabilities.The next four-week CNA training class begins May 4, Frazee says.Heart to Heart CNA Academy has been able to keep offering classes, too, accord MyVillage, a network of home-based child care providers in Colorado and Montana, has tried to make sure its affiliates keep getting paid as some parents take their kids out of care, says co-founder and CEO Erica Mackey. The company raised emergency grant funding to help cover provider income lost due to coronavirus-related concerns.MyVillage is also part of the Colorado Emergency Child Care Collaborative, a public-private partnership providing free child care for qualifying essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Step one was, ‘Hey, there’s this crisis — how can we help?’ and step two was, ‘How can we ensure that we’re not one of the companies that are closing their doors and laying off our employees?” Rodosevich says.



The sanitizer, marketed under the Tru Organics brand and sold in 2-ounce spray bottles, can be purchased from CBD retailers or directly from Hemp Depot’s website. The company also secured a contract to make hand sanitizer for Denver’s Regional Transportation District.



The CBD company — which usually doesn’t bottle flammable products — had to purchase some new equipment, but was able to work with its existing suppliers to make that happen fairly quickly, Rodosevich says: “We were able to go from concept to shipping products within seven days.”

Hemp Depot’s not the only company switching production capacity to making hand sanitizer. Liquor manufacturers including Lee Spirits and Axe and the Oak Distillery can use byproducts from the spirit-making process as an ingredient in sanitizer formulas. “Step one was, ‘Hey, there’s this crisis — how can we help?’ and step two was, ‘How can we ensure that we’re not one of the companies that are closing their doors and laying off our employees?” Rodosevich says.The sanitizer, marketed under the Tru Organics brand and sold in 2-ounce spray bottles, can be purchased from CBD retailers or directly from Hemp Depot’s website. The company also secured a contract