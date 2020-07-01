Colorado Springs Police Department use of force policy 

Below are some highlights taken from the Colorado Springs Police Department’s current policy on officers’ use of physical force.

• Prior to using force, officers should, when possible, “announce themselves,” warn the subject,” and “give them the chance to comply with verbal orders.” If “delaying the use of force would be unsafe,” or is “otherwise not feasible,” the policy doesn’t require officers to issue a warning.

• An officer may use deadly force when he or she “reasonably believes” it’s necessary to protect the officer or others from “the use or imminent use of deadly physical force; [t]o effect an arrest or to prevent the escape from custody of a person whom the officer reasonably believes a) Has committed or attempted to commit a felony involving the use or threatened use of a deadly weapon; or b) Is attempting to escape by the use of a deadly weapon; or c) Otherwise indicates, except through a motor vehicle violation, that s/he is likely to endanger human life or to inflict serious bodily injury to another unless apprehended without delay.”

•”Officers should use caution when discharging a firearm if it appears an innocent person may be injured.”

• “Where deadly force is not authorized, officers shall use only the amount of force that is objectively reasonable to bring an incident under control.”

• Incidents where force results in death are investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office with the Liaison Deadly Force Investigation Team, comprised of members of CSPD’s Violent Crimes Homicide Unit.

Visit tinyurl.com/CSPD-policies to read the full policy.