Construction projects continue, with new safety protocols 

The construction work Colorado Springs has been counting on — the City for Champions projects, road and infrastructure impr ovements, and apartment and home construction — is continuing despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

No one knows how long it will be able to proceed if things get worse. But for now, construction has been deemed by the state as an essential industry and is one of the area’s employment bright spots.



Keeping workers safe is of crucial concern, construction managers say, to protect them and prevent spreading the disease, and to make sure companies are able to meet their contractual obligations.



Most projects are still aiming for completion according to their original timelines; contractors are focusing on getting the jobs done while adjusting to new conditions and procedures.



“We’ve never seen the entire world turn off like this,” says Jeff Finn, vice president at Nor’wood Development Group. “We’ve never had to adapt to still doing our jobs remotely and trying to stay as productive as we can.”



But from a community perspective, Finn said, “we are really well positioned. I don’t think we have overbuilt. We have some really great economic development prospects out there, like Space Force. I







The construction industry is a mainstay of the national and local economies right now and in the future. “In my opinion, housing is important to keep going with, especially rental housing,” Finn says. “We know we have a housing shortage, not only in the community but in the country. Stopping housing would only contribute to the adverse effects of the economic fallout we’re seeing.”



Construction on infrastructure such as roads and bridges is critical to keeping supply lines open and maintaining a healthy populace.



Construction continues in southwest downtown, where Nor’wood is heavily invested, on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, the Vermijo and Sierra Madre streetscapes, the pedestrian bridge that will connect America the Beautiful Park to downtown’s core, and the downtown stadium.



Work on the stadium and bridge has just begun, but the museum is nearing completion.



Demand for one of Nor’wood’s nearby apartment projects, The Mae on Cascade, hasn’t slackened, Finn says. “Our interest list is up to almost 100 people — that’s almost double from when we started,” he said. “People still have to have places to live.”



Nor’wood Vice President Fred Veitch said the company’s projects in northern Colorado Springs also are proceeding. In the Interquest area, those projects include a building for Chase Bank and Subway and a multitenant building at Interquest, both undergoing finish work.



“We’re continuing with our permitting for a Marriott Courtyard hotel and expect to start that next month,” Veitch says. “We’re working on leasing another inline [multitenant] building; we won’t start that building until we’re over 50 percent.”



believe we’re on about as solid a footing as we could possibly be.”

Construction is also continuing on projects being built by the city, county and state.



“Safe transportation infrastructure is essential for emergency first responders and freight drivers,” says Michelle Peulen, communications manager, Region 3, for the Colorado Department of Transportation.



“With fewer vehicles on the roads, CDOT crews will be able to work more efficiently and safely,” she says.



Work also is moving ahead as planned on the city’s 2C road renovation projects and providing steady work for several hundred people, Colorado Springs Public Works Manager Travis Easton says.



Paving will not start until the weather warms, but five concrete crews are working on pre-overlay sidewalk, curb and gutter projects, he says.



With financing already in place, the city’s Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority-funded capital projects also are proceeding.

One of the biggest projects underway now — and one of the most critical — is the extension of Powers Boulevard from Voyager Parkway to Interstate 25, a joint undertaking involving the state, city and a metro district.

“To shut that down would leave a lot of things undone for an undetermined amount of time, and it wouldn’t be safe to do that,” Easton says.

There have been concerns expressed on social media by construction workers reluctant to go to work for fear of getting sick, but most want to work because they need their paychecks, Finn says.



Nor’wood and other contractors have developed new procedures to keep workers separated as they work.



At The Mae at Cascade, for example, an electrician could be installing light fixtures in one unit while a painter works in a different unit and a carpenter does trim work in a third. Nor’wood also is making sure that employees don’t congregate on breaks.



It’s a little easier for employees to stay 6 feet apart when they’re working outdoors, Easton says.



At the Olympic Museum, principal contractor GE Johnson Construction Co. is minimizing interaction among work teams by staggering start times and breaks; cleaning commonly touched surfaces before and after operations; requiring use of personal protective equipment including eye protection and gloves in addition to standard safety equipment such as protective vests; and requiring any worker displaying possible COVID-19 symptoms to stay home, Communications Director Laura Rinker says.



The new protocols have taken a little getting used to, but Finn says the construction industry is no stranger to making adjustments to events that aren’t strictly under their control.



Companies like Nor’wood are concerned about how the industry will sustain itself during a long-term shutdown, but they are also looking ahead to the post-COVID-19 future.



“There is going to be loss and tragedy economically with our businesses,” Finn says. “But I feel like we have to start talking about hope and what is the picture that we want on the other side. We’re still the same community; we’re still filled with the same spirit and the same people; we’re still blessed with the same natural resources that we were before all this. I think we’re pretty dexterous.”